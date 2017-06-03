Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

THE Boonah Show is embracing the next generation this year with its theme Showcasing Our Youth.

But there's something at the show for people of all ages today.

With judging getting into full swing on Thursday, yesterday was devoted to drawcards such as the dog show, trotting program and prime cattle.

Sandra Armstrong Pam Leckie and Suzanne Blaik at the Boonah Show. Rob Williams

Today is the climax of the show, with a huge program of entertainment to be topped off with fireworks.

Show secretary Beth Hern said at 119 years old, the Boonah Show was still going strong.

"We get a tremendous response and I think the show continues to be in a good place in terms of support from the community, the committee and the involvement of local business,” she said.

Wine writer and chief wine judge Mike Frost at the Boonah Show. Rob Williams

Saturday's program features some old favourites stud and dairy cattle judging, chainsaw races and wood chopping during the morning.

Later in the evening show-goers can enjoy the grand parade, followed by a packed evening program and fireworks to finish off the show at 8pm.