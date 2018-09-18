Ipswich votes for city's best mechanic

The team from Raceview Mechanical. Maurice Lanfermann, Alan Forsyth and Danielle Newman and (back) Joshua Millwood and Courtney Burns.

The team from Raceview Mechanical. Maurice Lanfermann, Alan Forsyth and Danielle Newman and (back) Joshua Millwood and Courtney Burns. Rob Williams

NEED a recommendation on a great mechanic in Ipswich? According to our readers you need look no further than Alan Forsyth and his team at Raceview Mechanical.

We asked them to name the best in the city and we received more than 250 reactions, comments and shares.

Over 30 companies and individual mechanics also came in for a mention on the QT Facebook post.

Kinnane's Car Clinic, Ipswich City Mechanical & Auto Electrical and A & D Mechanical also polled well.

But there was no catching Raceview Mechanical, who got almost a fifth of the vote.

When we rang the Whitehill Rd business with the results, owner Alan was thrilled with the news.

"There are so many good mechanics around in the city so this feedback is great news," he said.

"I really appreciate the way people give us a shout out, we're very lucky that way.

Alan opened the business about two and half years ago.

Prior to that he'd been in the industry for about 20 years.

"I'd put a lot of hard effort into working for other people and thought why not have a go myself," he said.

"It's odd because I never thought I'd own my own business but when the shop became available I decided to run with it.

"I'm very happy I made that decision.

"Business is going really well.

"We could probably do with some more staff to handle the workload, but it's not my plan to go into a really big shop.

So what's the secret of his success?

"I like to keep it small and personal.

"It's just me and my team of four and as long as we do a good job at the right price, they'll keep coming back," he said.

Congratulations to all our top place-getters and thanks to all our Facebookers for their comments.

* Results as of Saturday, September 8 at 1pm.

Rave reviews for Raceview Mechanical

Wally Semyraha - "Raceview Mechanical by far. They give you as much justification as possible towards different circumstances with your car instead of just throwing prices your way and leaving you in the dark about what's going on. Great reliable service, wouldn't take my money or ride anywhere else."

Sue Forsyth - "A lot of people highly recommend him great work very reasonably priced."

Dave Reid - "Raceview Mechanical - Alan is a mechanical wizard!"

Wayne Lalor - "Raceview Mechanical, great mechanic that won't rip you off."

Janette Howells - "Lovely guy. Nothing is too much trouble."

Ethan Acutt - "Alan Forsyth and the boys are the best in town."