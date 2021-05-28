Best Ipswich stories you may have missed this week

OPINION

We lost two great people this week

Ipswich was united in grief for the loss of important figures on opposing sides of the political spectrum this week.

On Wednesday morning we learned of the passing of Sir Llew Edwards, who was not only a popular and highly influential figure in Ipswich, but was also instrumental in shaping the Queensland we live in today.

Sir Llew Edwards in 2011. Picture: David Kelly

Sir Llew’s natural talent and passion for serving the community meant he was one of those rare humans who transcended party politics, as pointed out by current Labor Blair MP Shayne Neumann, who was heavily influenced by Llew in his early years.

We also spoke to Llew’s son Mark – now a Pastor at Ripley’s Cityhope Church – who said his father taught him the value of serving the community.

Barely a day later we learned of the passing of popular Union figure Brian Hall; another Ipswich bloke who became popular with people of all political persuasions due to his work in the community.

The Labor Party and CFMEU life member passed away on Wednesday morning after battling pancreatic cancer.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann with the late Brian Hall.

Mr Hall was named Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his dedicated work for organisations such as the Ipswich Ambulance Committee and the National Servicemen’s Association and he was a crucial cog of the Ipswich Trades Hall and Labour Day Committee.

Back to drawing board for interchange?

We have closely followed the news on the proposed upgrades to the Mt Crosby Rd-Warrego Highway interchange for several years now.

While the traffic situation becomes increasingly abysmal and dangerous, it seems the cogs are turning extremely slowly in terms of working out how to fix the problem.

In our latest update this week, we were told by the Department of Main Roads that it was reviewing options for the project in line with community feedback.

The department has not publicised the public feedback from the community consultation on the proposed upgrades as yet but, from speaking with the community, we know that not all of it would have been positive.

There is a general view that the current proposal won’t go anywhere near far enough towards fixing the problems, and, being a regular commuter on that section of road myself, I cannot help but agree.

To put it bluntly, the current proposal looks like a cheap compromise, and I think the majority of people can see it for what it is.

This is a case where I think the state government needs to do it once and do it right, or else it will end up being the poor man who pays twice.

Cup will make up for lost time

Ipswich Cup time is almost upon us – finally – after the longest wait we’ve endured for the city’s biggest social event in a very long time.

As preparations ramp up for the Cup, Queensland Times sports editor David Lems and our news team will be bringing you all the latest angles on what promises to be a huge event that will more than make up for lost time.

Interest in marquees at this year’s cup is already astronomical, according to organisers, while tickets in other areas are already selling quickly.

Aside from the Covid hiatus, this year’s Ipswich Cup is a big deal for another couple of reasons, the main one being that it will be the first one to be held since major refurbishments were carried out at the Turf Club.

Carley Stieler Sales and Events Coordinator, with Tim Dunn, general manager for Ipswich Turf Club, celebrating the return of Ipswich Cup for 2021. Photographer: Liam Kidston

If you are headed for the races this year, get ready for a slightly different perspective on the event depending on which section of the track you are in.

There is plenty of new stuff to see, mixed in with a dash of the familiar.

This year’s Cup is also the first for new Turf Club general manager Tim Dunn, who has taken over the reins from the long-serving Brett Kitching.

Such a huge event will no doubt provide the biggest test there is for Mr Dunn, and we wish him all the best in the new challenge, and hope it all goes well on the day.

Footy field could get dirty

Motocross fans will have been happy to hear that Ipswich looks likely to host the opening round of the Australian Supercross Championship.

Ipswich City Council has held negotiations with the promoter of the event for about two years to bring the series to the North Ipswich Reserve.

The opening round is set for October 16, after the conclusion of the footy season, with 6000 tonnes of dirt to be dropped onto the pitch to form the track if the event gets the go-ahead.

With a crowd of about 8000 expected, it would be good news for the local economy, with the council forecasting the event to bring in $1-1.5 million.

The event will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo and Sky Sports New Zealand.

Yet another shopping centre approved

A new major shopping centre for Springfield Lakes has been approved by the council almost three years after plans were first submitted.

Shopping centres are popping up everywhere lately, and this week we reported on yet another new development planned for the Springfield area.

Taree Property Pty Ltd is behind the development at 11 Grande Ave, which will include a three-storey 5189 m2 shopping centre and an automatic car wash with a total of 214 car spaces.

Stage two of the development involves a service station with six fuel pumps and an adjacent car repair station with 26 car parks.

The original application submitted in 2018 also included plans for a child care centre with capacity for 130 kids and fast food premises but these are not included on updated plans