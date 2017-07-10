20°
Lifestyle

Best iPhone photos in the world recognised

10th Jul 2017 11:36 AM
Sebastiano Tomada – 2017 IPPAWARDS Grand Prize Winner
Sebastiano Tomada – 2017 IPPAWARDS Grand Prize Winner

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN Ipswich amateur photographer who uses an iPhone as his main photographic device has been named in an international photography competition.

Glenn Homann has had success in international photography competitions and exhibitions around the world.

He was given third place in the 'Other' category in the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS).

It follows on his success in the same awards last year.
 

"This image was taken whilst exploring the streets of a country town during a Christmas road trip. A lack of tall buildings and general visual clutter, wide streets and vacant lots enabled and inspired this minimal shot."

Brendan O Se – 2017 IPPAWARDS
Brendan O Se – 2017 IPPAWARDS

The 10th annual award winners were selected from thousands of entries submitted by iPhone photographers from over 140 countries around the world.

The Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award went to Sebastian Tomada of New York City, USA  for his entry Children of Qayyarah. 

First, Second and Third Place Photographers of the Year Awards went to Brenda O Se of Cork, Ireland for his image  Dock Worker,  Yeow-Kwang Yeo of Singapore for his entry of The Performer and Kuanglong Zhang of Shenzhen, China for his image The City Palace.

Kuanglong Zhang,Shenzhen, China was named 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year, for The City Palace “Udaipur is one of the most romantic cities in India"
Kuanglong Zhang,Shenzhen, China was named 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year, for The City Palace “Udaipur is one of the most romantic cities in India"

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in 19 categories were awarded to photographers who represented countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Myanmar, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This year was the IPPAWARDS 10th anniversary.

 

YK Yeo – 2017 IPPAWARDS 2nd Place Winner
YK Yeo – 2017 IPPAWARDS 2nd Place Winner

Creator Kenan Aktulun says,  "We are amazed to see how IPPAWARDS has  grown from a small circle of people and friends of friends into a truly global audience with thousands of participants."

The Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award winner receives an iPad Pro. The First, Second and Third Place Photographer of the Year Award winners will each receive an Apple Watch Sport.

The first place winner in each category will be awarded a Gold Bar and the Second and Third place winners will each get a Palladium or Platinum Bar from the most recognizable private gold mint in the world.

In recognition for winning the first and second place images in the special category The America I Know, Juan Carlos Casteñeda and Davis Bell have been given an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  games and gadgets iphone photography

Missing Ipswich woman located safe and well

Missing Ipswich woman located safe and well

She had been missing since 10am yesterday.

ROOF PROTEST: 'Symptom of wider problem', owner says

Police are speaking with a man who is conducting a protest at the City View Hotel.

He said the man on the roof was due to pay rent today.

'Sick' vandals target defenceless dogs with thumb tacks

Cr Paul Tully with the thumb tacks that have been laced by vandals with dog food at the well frequented Augustine Heights Dog Park.

Hundreds of laced tacks spread across Ipswich off-leash dog park

Ipswich doctor dispels North Korea perceptions

WELL-TRAVELLED: Dr Tom Dover has been running marathons around the world, including two in notorious North Korea.

Marathon fanatic shares amazing success in notorious country

Local Partners

Endorphin rush: Widespread benefits of marathon running

ASK Ipswich doctor Tom Dover why marathon running is beneficial and his eyes light up.

Desperate to save a language

SPEAK FREE: Aunty Rhonda Collard-Spratt sang the languages of her ancestors as part of NAIDOC week.

Riverview woman's pride

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!!

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

OUTSTANDING 47 ACRE LIFESTYLE PROPERTY !!!!

125 Steinhardts Road, Marburg 4346

House 5 2 16 ALL OFFERS...

MASTER RESIDENCE WITH STUNNING VIEWS STABLES & ARENA EXTENSIVE ARRAY OF OUT BUILDINGS & SHEDS – Both Small & Extra Large SECOND DWELLING Ideal for B&B...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... $1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

Renovated Cottage Just Minutes From CBD

28 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba cottage has received a quality refurbishment whilst still capturing all of the style and character expected of a quaint 1950's built home.

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 8th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

Owners Are Downsizing

30 Merrell Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 21/7/17...

30 Merrell Street isn't just an amazing property, it is a lifestyle, and an opportunity like this doesn't come around too often. With the owners deciding it's time...

VACANT LAND TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

3-59 Dunns Avenue, Harrisville 4307

Residential Land 0 0 ONE ACRE...

The first home building grant of $20,000 has been extended, act now! There are 2x 4000m2 blocks and 1x 16 acre block up for grabs in the quiet country community...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!