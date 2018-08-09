Rave reviews for city's hairdressers

QT's readers have had their say on their favourite hairdressers in Ipswich.

Almost 900 commented on our Facebook post to nominate salons and hairdressers across the city.

Here are a few of those rave reviews.

Nina from Hair on Queen (left) with her business partner Shelley. Contributed

Hair on Queen

Erin David, like many of our likers, is a big fan of Hair on Queen in Goodna.

"Nina, the owner, is fabulous," she wrote. "I've followed her wherever she went for over seven years and won't stop. Always the best cut and or colour. She's awesome!"

Maria Spackman is also a devotee of the Queen St business.

"No one else has touched my hair for years because no one has ever made me so consistently happy with the results. Plus she makes the whole experience fun," she said.

And Melissa Conway was another happy customer: "Nina Bryant at Hair on Queen also gets my vote. I don't need to tell Nina what I want, she just knows instinctively and I walk out looking fabulous every time."

Morrow & Co Hair

Amy Morrow has opened her new store Morrow and Co Hair on Glebe Road, Booval. David Nielsen

There were also plenty of likes for Morrow & Co Hair in Booval.

Sara N Glenn Hockley said she's paid over $300 for her hair and never had what Morrow & Co have delivered... "for half the price!"

"It's exceptional service and I only review at five stars," she added.

Jessica Rae is also a fan. She's been going to Amy for nine years "and wouldn't go anywhere else".

"Her work looks great and is always of the highest standard. You could take in a photo and achieve the same results or better. Definitely five out of five every time," she wrote.

There were also compliments from the opposite sex.

Matt Hutchinson is a fan of Morrow & Co Hair. Matt Hutchinson

Matt Hutchinson wrote: "Morrow & Co Hair... Give 'em the cigar!"

Giggles Hair & Beauty

Giggles Hair, Coffee and Beauty owner Kristy Midgley and Teneale Bartsh enjoying a coffee from the new cafe. David Nielsen

For Nat Navie there's no one better than Giggles Hair & Beauty in East Ipswich.

She said you can tell they love their job by the atmosphere at the Brisbane Rd salon.

"They're more like a family than colleagues," she wrote. "And of course my hairdresser there is the best ever, Teneale Bartsch.

"The owner Kristy always makes everyone feel welcome....and part of the Giggles experience can come with the Giggle Bean cafe next door or the Beauty section with Stevie.

"Where else can you have three shops in a row but pay the bill at one and enjoy amazing shakes or lunch while getting yourself all beautiful.

"These girls absolutely are the best," she added.

Nzuri Hair Design

Ebony Sadler shows off her wedding day look. Ethan Robson

When it comes to that special day, Ebony Sadler said there's was only one place to go.

"Nzuri Hair Design. Toyah Celeste Kirby is amazing!" she wrote.

"She made my hair colour look perfect for my wedding," adding: "I got so many compliments on how beautiful it was!"

There was move love for Toyah from Marnie-paige Fitzgerald, adding: "Nzuri Hair Design's Toyah is amazing!"

A view echoed by Kayla Heslin, who wrote: "Nzuri Hair Design & Beauty for sure! I've never been disappointed walking out from an appointment."

Ali for Hair Design, Down St - North Ipswich

When it comes to hairdressers, Ali for Hair Design is Amanda Claire's "one and only". Amanda Claire

"I usually look like a merino sheep," she wrote. "But he can get my hair straight straight and into gorgeous colours that last.

"My hair is still vibrant months later.

"Just now getting to where I need to touch up."

There was also a mention for Ali's Nicole.

Norelle Targato wrote: "She's is amazing and is the only hairdresser whose been able to successfully cut and color my hair to perfection!"

And Jade Krystle added: "Ali for Hair is the best!

"Nicole is down to earth easy going and is very committed to her clients.

"She offers the best service! Definitely the best hairdresser around," she added.

