Best games to spoil your dad ... and for you to play too

SPOIL HIM: Forza 7 is a game for the dad who likes to race. Contributed

FATHER'S Day is on September 2 and since no-one's dad really needs more socks or undies, why not surprise him with a video game?

Whether he games on PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, there's plenty of excellent titles about - so no matter what his interest, there's something out there that will appeal!

If you're looking for some game gift ideas, here's some suggestions:

Fallout 4 VR

Published by Bethesda on PlayStation 4 Pro VR or PC (provided you have an HTC Virtual Reality headset) this huge open-world post-apocalyptic role-playing game will keep dad busy for a very, very long time - and it's hugely immersive, even more so in Virtual Reality.

The non-VR version of the game itself has won a slew of Game of the Year awards and even a BAFTA, so even if you don't have a VR headset available the standard version of Fallout 4 (available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) is well worth playing if you - er, I mean, dad - enjoy immersive role playing games.

God of War

Available exclusively on PlayStation 4, God of War is a brilliant and highly recommended story about fatherhood - the player is Kratos, a Spartan God of War, who finds himself living in a norse-themed world with his wife and son, Atreus.

After his wife dies, Kratos and Atreus said off to scatter her ashes from the highest realm in the land, embarking on a touching, pointing and generally brilliant story with real human elements as well as lots of combat all tied in with norse mythology; it's likely a shoo-in for several Game Of The Year awards and really is a superb title rightly considered a masterpiece by many.

Gamer Royce Wilson recommends God of War as a good gift for dad. Contributed

Uncharted 4

Looking for lost treasure is fun, and few games capture that like the Uncharted series, all published exclusively for Playstation 4.

There are five games in the series, all of which are very good, but Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is probably the best, encompassing as it does pirates, lost cities, sibling rivalry, and likeable characters.

Forza 7

Admittedly it's a cliche to suggest a motorsport game as a dad gift, but Microsoft's PC and Xbox One title Forza 7 really is very good indeed, featuring hundreds of painstakingly recreated cars from across the world and breathtaking graphics.

Whether your dad wants to put pedal to the metal and drive at very silly speeds around the track, or go for a super-realistic experience replicating high-level motor racing, Forza 7 has the pole position as a driving game gift idea.

Assassin's Creed: Origins

While you might not be able to buy dad a holiday, you can certainly let him take a virtual trip to ancient Egypt in this action-packed adventure from Ubisoft on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With , plenty of action, and lots to explore, this one comes highly recommended - especially if your dad likes history with his gaming.