Best Easter camping spots almost full

THOUSANDS of holiday makers are expected to follow the Easter bunny's egg trail to Ipswich and Somerset region waterways this weekend.

Prime weather conditions combined with a four day weekend have Wivenhoe and Somerset dam campsites almost fully booked as park managers prepare for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Only a few places are left between Lake Somerset Holiday Park and Somerset Park Camp Ground while Lumley Hill Recreation Area near Wivenhoe dam is fully booked.

"It's very busy, usually only Christmas and Easter and long weekends are our real money spinners," Somerset Park Camp Ground manage Pam Greer said.

"It's only three kilometres to the dam and water sports and fishing are the big activities."

Ms Greer said there were only a few places left of the 78 sites, but she expected them to sell fast.

The Easter bunny will visit Lake Somerset Holiday Park with egg hunts, craft and other activities to keep children busy.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters expect temperatures to top 28 degrees across the weekend with sunny conditions and almost no rain on the radar.

There is extra incentive for boaties with boating permits for Wivenhoe and Somerset dams, the only two Seqwater sites for which permits were required, phased out.

The move will save boat owners $100 a year.

Permits are already well underway to being phased out on a pro-rata basis until they are completely abandoned on July 1. It means by Easter next year, permits will be completely abandoned.

Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey said getting rid of permits was means of cutting red tape, reducing costs and increasing tourism incentives in the Somerset region.

"By removing this financial barrier, we hope it encourages more people to visit and enjoy both lakes," Mr Bailey said.

"Discontinuing boating permits which only operated at two of our many boating lakes will provide a more consistent approach to boating access across all of our lakes where boating is permitted.''

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the region was high on the holiday list for families and campers over Easter, which meant businesses were also in for a sweet treat.

"Any influx of visitors brings economic benefit to our region, and Somerset welcomes everyone who takes the drive from Brisbane, the Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast to come and Experience Somerset," he said.

"It's not too far, and in just an hour you can be enjoying the wide skies, rural landscapes and great country air. Come and enjoy the warm country hospitality and slower pace of our region.

"The council has a strong focus on supporting tourism with multiple visitor information sites open over Easter at Fernvale, Esk and Kilcoy."

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1qRnr-h0TbdaySq_7FqktijJL_5I&usp=sharing