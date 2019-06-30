Best Eagles commitment yet to come after post-siren loss

Ipswich Eagles co-captain Matthew Sheridan looks for support in Saturday's thriller at Limestone Park.

Ipswich Eagles co-captain Matthew Sheridan looks for support in Saturday's thriller at Limestone Park. Cordell Richardson

AUSSIE RULES: Watching his team's victory hopes evaporate after the final siren, Matt Sheridan knew it was a game that got away.

However, the Ipswich Eagles co-captain has called on supporters to keep the faith despite another last quarter fade, this time at Limestone Park.

Ahead 36-22 at halftime and up 43-37 going into the final quarter, the Eagles looked capable of upstaging former competition leaders Wynnum on Saturday afternoon.

But as they have in recent weeks, the Eagles failed to finish the game strongly as Wynnum nailed a crucial four-point win.

Wynnum kicked the final goal after the siren sounded, moments after Ipswich newcomer Josh Stockill booted a major at the other end to put his team up 55-52.

It was tight as a game can get.

"Four points at the end of the day. It comes down to a kick after we missed two in the last quarter,'' midfielder Sheridan said.

"It was just a contest all day. No-one really got a break within a couple of goals.''

Despite the disappointment, Sheridan said the Eagles' main goal was remaining in the top three, from where they can mount a more committed playoff charge.

"Hopefully we come up against them in the finals,'' he said.

"We just have to find a few things. We've still got three or four quality blokes to come back.

"We pretty much tried to match them (Wynnum) for most of the day there in the middle but they just ran over us in the end.''

Ipswich Eagles player Simon O'Donnell tries to find room to move in Saturday's last-gasp loss to Wynnum. Cordell Richardson

Sheridan said although the Eagles were scrappy at times, the result provided a more accurate picture of where the team was after receiving a lesson in the first round.

"We honestly don't know what happened that day,'' Sheridan said of that 86 point loss.

"We've written it off. We don't think about it.

"It was always going to be a challenge today to find out where we were, compared to that first game.''

He said a 10-goal turnaround from the first game to Saturday's thriller was a positive sign.

"It's all just going to roll into finals,'' he said. "We're going to get a lot more commitment from the end of the year.''

In the battle for second and third, Moorooka did Ipswich a favour on Saturday, beating Kedron 73-71.

That allowed the Eagles to retain third place (32 points) on percentages from Kedron.

Wynnum moved to 36 points in second, behind leaders Moreton Bay on 44.

QFA Division 3: Wynnum 8.12-60 def Ipswich 8.8-56.

Reserves: Wynnum 10.4-64 def Ipswich 6.5-41.