BEST DRESSED BABY: Is your little one No.1 in Ipswich?

HERE'S our top five in QT's photo competition to find the best-dressed baby in Ipswich.

With 69 cuties to choose from and hundreds of votes cast, in fifth place was Eli in his cosy onesie and matching mittens and socks.

"He's our biggest blessing," says mum Ariel Jayne, adding: "I believe he has the world's best facial expressions, this one's my favourite! He's perfect to me, always giving big smiles and he's my little boy."

In fourth place is Adelyn rockin' this Mini Mouse onesie.

"She's just a smiley, happy miss who lights up the room," says mum Meg Hammond.

In third - sneaking in by just one vote - is Malakai Keene going with these cute Mickey Mouse pyjamas.

"He's just absolute perfection," says mum Jylie Keene.

In second spot, sporting a zooty bow tie and suspenders, is Cayde.

Proud mum Angela Hunt says her boy is the "best little miracle bubba ever. Born at 32 weeks and going strong."

Cayde won 17 per cent of the vote but it wasn't enough to see him first past the post.

That honour is for "precious" Olivia in her favourite pink dress.

Klair Glasby's little one took out a whopping 50 per cent of the vote.

Her mum says she loves a good chat, a nice warm bath and playing in the park.

"She brightens everyone's day with her cheeky grin."

Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to all the mums, dads and grandparents who entered.

Click the poll below to view the final standings.