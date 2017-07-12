The best dog breeds for pet owners with allergies

The cooler months can affect many people's health, with seasonal asthma and hay fever more common during this time.

There are purebred dogs that are more suitable for adults and children suffering the effects of respiratory illnesses to ensure symptoms remain at bay whilst playing with man's best friend.

Almost 20% of the Australian population has an allergic disease and this is increasing. It's estimated that around 15% of these will subsequently be affected by an animal allergy.

Dander, the shed skin particles attached to a dog's hair, and saliva are the biggest contributors when it comes to allergies from dogs.

Though no dog is 100% hypoallergenic, there are a number of breeds that are better suited to allergy sufferers. These purebreds offer a predictable, non-shedding coat that produces less dander.

Dogs Queensland General Manager, Rob Harrison, says choosing a purebred, allergy-friendly dog is the best way to reduce symptoms.

"A purebred dog from a trusted breeder will ensure a more predictable and consistent pet who will have expected behaviours and coat characteristics," said Rob.

The top five family friendly hypoallergenic breeds are:

1. Bichon Frise: This playful and curious small breed is a non-shedder that responds well to training but does require daily grooming.

2. Maltese: This small breed is part of the Toy Group, meaning they will remain around 4kg. This breed is typically affectionate, easily trained and requires less frequent grooming.

3. Poodle: Regardless of its sizes, poodles are exceptionally smart, active and loyal with little to no shedding.

4. Afghan Hound: These beautiful hounds are quite a large breed. They are affectionate yet independent and suitable for those with allergies.

5. Schnauzer: Similar to the Poodle, Schnauzers are also available in both miniature and giant sizes. Part of the Utility Group, this breed is smart and fearless making them perfect for the active family or those with larger backyards.

Regardless of the breed, regular grooming is the best way to ensure allergies are kept under control. Brush your pet daily and wash regularly to avoid any irritants for yourself and your pet.

For more information, visit dogsqueensland.org.au