21°
Lifestyle

The best dog breeds for pet owners with allergies

12th Jul 2017 11:00 AM
A miniature schnauzer.
A miniature schnauzer.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The cooler months can affect many people's health, with seasonal asthma and hay fever more common during this time.

There are purebred dogs that are more suitable for adults and children suffering the effects of respiratory illnesses to ensure symptoms remain at bay whilst playing with man's best friend.

Almost 20% of the Australian population has an allergic disease and this is increasing. It's estimated that around 15% of these will subsequently be affected by an animal allergy.

Dander, the shed skin particles attached to a dog's hair, and saliva are the biggest contributors when it comes to allergies from dogs.

Though no dog is 100% hypoallergenic, there are a number of breeds that are better suited to allergy sufferers. These purebreds offer a predictable, non-shedding coat that produces less dander.

Dogs Queensland General Manager, Rob Harrison, says choosing a purebred, allergy-friendly dog is the best way to reduce symptoms.

"A purebred dog from a trusted breeder will ensure a more predictable and consistent pet who will have expected behaviours and coat characteristics," said Rob.

The top five family friendly hypoallergenic breeds are:

1. Bichon Frise: This playful and curious small breed is a non-shedder that responds well to training but does require daily grooming.

2. Maltese: This small breed is part of the Toy Group, meaning they will remain around 4kg. This breed is typically affectionate, easily trained and requires less frequent grooming.

3. Poodle: Regardless of its sizes, poodles are exceptionally smart, active and loyal with little to no shedding.

4. Afghan Hound: These beautiful hounds are quite a large breed. They are affectionate yet independent and suitable for those with allergies.

5. Schnauzer: Similar to the Poodle, Schnauzers are also available in both miniature and giant sizes. Part of the Utility Group, this breed is smart and fearless making them perfect for the active family or those with larger backyards.

Regardless of the breed, regular grooming is the best way to ensure allergies are kept under control. Brush your pet daily and wash regularly to avoid any irritants for yourself and your pet.

For more information, visit dogsqueensland.org.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  allergies dogs

CCC charge Ipswich man with child exploitation offences

CCC charge Ipswich man with child exploitation offences

The man is expected to appear in court on 25 July.

  • Crime

  • 12th Jul 2017 3:00 PM

From death's door to helping others in need

Karen Geddis has healed her own depression and anxiety and is now working as an intuitive mentor to help others tap into their intuition.

Springfield intuitive mentor helping people identify their intuition

Fa'alogo nurtures grass roots at Bombers and Jets

GIVING BACK: Former NRL star David Fa'alogo, in action for Fassifern, is relishing his dual role with the Bombers and Jets.

Former NRL star is 'having a ball' as a player and development coach

BREAKING: Patricia Petersen to run for mayor

Dr Patricia Petersen dressed up for Australia Day

Dr Patricia Petersen says her name would be on the ballot paper.

Local Partners

Turn a silver spoon into eco-jewellery

The transformation of trash to treasure will be on display

'Seriously fun fitness': Massive, new gym to bulk up Ipswich

IN PLANNING: Proposed World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards inbusiness with his dad Dominic.

New gym part of an international cult following of fitness fanatics

How to get free coffee in Ipswich

A MAJOR fast food chain is giving away coffee, for free

Time to celebrate the arts in three-day inaugural event

DON'T MISS: The Ipswich Musical Theatre Company has its performance of Les Miserables in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Arts FUSED by new festival

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

THE man in charge of finding a replacement for Hamish and Andy on radio in 2018 has given his strongest indication yet as to who it will be

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Normally at this price there's more to do, but this 2 bedroom home is comfortable and ready for you to settle into or rent out immediately (rental expectations of...

PRICE REDUCED TO SELL- MOTIVATED VENDOR!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 URGENT SALE-NOW...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

The Entertainers Dream!

2 Lawson Drive, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 5 Offers over...

This outstanding home is well positioned on a massive 5,858m2 landscaped allotment in the established 'Shannon Park Estate'. The property allows you to enjoy...

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $289,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

View Worth Waking Up To

225 Mulgowie Road, Thornton 4341

House 4 1 6 $739,000...

Situated in the picturesque Mulgowie Valley, and located 20 minutes to Laidley, 60 minutes to Toowoomba and Ipswich this versatile property is suitable for...

Perfect Sub-divider or Duplex Block Walking Distance to Everything!

20A Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

It’s not every day that I get to say that I have found the perfect sub-divider or duplex block – but today I can! Why you might ask? Well let me tell you. Not...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!