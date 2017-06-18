Best chums Hilda and Stephen steal the Ipswich Cup show

BEST PALS: Hilda Fixter and Stephen Harris entered into the fashions on the field couples division.

THEY'RE best buddies who don't mind a bet on the horses, the pig pen and a daring flutter in the couples division in fashions on the field.

Hilda Fixter and Stephen (with a ph thank you) Harris haven't missed an Ipswich Cup for 17 years.

The Leichhardt pair live 'around the corner' from each other and became best friends after their late husband and wife both died in 1998. They met a year later when Mr Harris put a call out for some help to make some curtains.

They've been inseparable ever since, including when they made the finals in fashion on the field at Ipswich Cup on Saturday.

"He moved to Ipswich in 1999 and asked for a lady to make his curtains. He was a widower and I'm a widow. That was 17 years ago and we've been best friends since," Ms Fixter said.

"We come to the cup ever year. We love the atmosphere, it's wonderful.

"This is the first time ever we've entered fashions on the field and we did it just to be daring. We were really stoked to get into the finals, it was unbelievable. I think everyone goes all out to look the best and I'm proud of all these young people and how beautiful they looked. There are so many lovely people and the gentlemen put themselves out too."

In a happy coincidence, her horse War Baby crossed the finish line first in race six moments after the pair stepped off the fashions stage. "Well I bet on every horse but I've been so excited I don't know how I've done. I just had War Baby because I was born when the war started so I'm a war baby," she said.

Mr Harris said they bonded over their love of dancing, racing and community work.

"We love going dancing and we've got the same community ideas. Hilda's in a carers situation. She's taught me a lot about carers," he said.

Will they enter fashions on the field again?

"Oh yes, easy," Mr Harris said.