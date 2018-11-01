Menu
Tristan Sabibe, employee at Ruby Chews with their Classic Burger.
Happy days as Ipswich's best burger joint turns one

1st Nov 2018 12:09 AM
IT'S happy days at Ruby Chews, and for good reason.

The American-styled burger bar is not only celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, but its burgers are officially the best in Ipswich - a recommendation that comes from none other than QT's readers.

On QT Facebook we asked them to name the city's best and the result was overwhelmingly in favour of Ruby Chews.

The Riverlink-based restaurant won almost 50 per cent of the vote with rave reviews from our online audience.

QT reader Koes Freddy Ingles was not mincing his words on Facebook: "Best burger? This is easy. Ruby Chews at Riverlink. The double Ruby with double sauce. God damn food coma afterwards, but totally worth it. If anyone reading this hasn't tried Ruby Chews, you're wasting your life."

Ruby Chews Manager Yann Bouton was thrilled with the news.

"That's fantastic feedback from our customers and perfect timing for our anniversary," he said.

"To celebrate we'll be giving away 100 free burgers to our first 100 customers on Saturday.

"There will also be goodie bags on offer, face-painting and Cosplay characters too.

"That's all happening between 11am and 3pm," he said.

Pressed on the restaurant's most popular burger he said Ruby's Classic Cheese Burger was the favourite.

"It's 100 per cent pure Angus beef patty with onion, tomato and lettuce, plus our special Ruby's sauce all served up on a milk bun.

"Very simple but the best fresh ingredients."

Another popular choice is the southern-style crispy fried chicken burger with pickled onions, Ruby's sauce, lettuce, onions, tomato and cheese.

"It's zesty, with a hint of spice."

Want to try out these burgers? Then get down to the birthday celebration on Saturday.

Otherwise Ruby Chews is open 11am to 8.30pm through Sundays and Wednesdays and 11am to 9.30pm through Thursdays to Saturdays.

