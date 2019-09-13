'Best bunch of boys' chasing another reward for Goodna

MINOR premiers Goodna Black must be doing something right apart from producing consistent performances heading into Saturday's under-14 grand final.

Goodna coach Mata Maea couldn't be more happier with his young players.

"They are probably the best bunch of boys I've managed to coach,'' he said, having worked with juniors for seven years at the club.

"They are high achievers, always striving to better themselves.

"I've also had a few boys come through new to the game and watching them develop as players this year was awesome.

"They are really loving the sport as well so that's a bonus for me.''

The Goodna Black under-14 side were minor premiers, defeating Norths Blue 20-10 to advance directly to the grand final at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Goodna's second junior team to qualify won 13 of their 14 regular season matches.

The Goodna team is captained by lock Brave Taualai who has led the side the past five years.

Maea has about nine boys he has worked with since under 8s.

"The highlight for me was just really seeing them have fun and just seeing them backing up every week,'' he said.

"It just goes to show how much they love the sport, how passionate they are about the team and also the club.

"They have got a lot of heart.

"I wouldn't put it down to any individual game but the boys they just love training.

"They just seem to have fun on the field.''

