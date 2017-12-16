'Best boss in the world' celebrates 10 years behind the bar

ALLORA'S watering hole of renown, the 115-year-old Railway Hotel, will be the centre of some major celebrations tomorrow.

Robyn Miles will mark a decade at the helm of the pub, celebrating with a function for family, friends and patrons on Sunday afternoon.

"We'd like to offer our sincere thanks to everyone who has assisted and supported us on our 10-year journey" Robyn said.

The Railway has been a meeting place and community hub for more than a century and in the past 10 years it has become one of the most popular businesses in he Best Little Town on the Downs.

Robyn couldn't be prouder of her hotel, part-owned with parents Cec and Jan Miles. The Miles family has also owned the neighbouring Commercial Hotel since 2011.

Highly respected in the Allora community, Robyn's staff openly promote her as "the best boss in the world".

The former Ipswich hairdresser took a leap of faith into the hospitality industry, which led her to the friends, home and business success she enjoys in Allora.

"After a few years managing the local in Harrisville, I moved to the Valley in Brisbane, which was a bit of a culture shock for a country girl like me.

"After a few years gaining more venue management experience in Brisbane, my family decided to venture into the world of pub ownership."

The family trekked to Allora in 2007 to check out a promising lead in the Railway Hotel.

The future owner thought the place had a good feel, an opinion shared by many locals over many years.

There was also plenty of opportunities to improve on the building and services the hotel could offer.

The Railway Hotel went to auction in October 2007 and the Miles family purchased the premises.

The Allora community has offered its support to Robyn and the family since their arrival and they have returned the support.

While Robyn is grateful for the support, the Allora community is more so to Robyn for her outstanding contribution to the community.

While there have been many challenges, they never overshadowed the positive achievements, happiness and laughs for our special publican.

She has also endured much sadness with the loss of much-loved partner Justin Briggs, who was also a valued part of Allora.

The Allora community is fortunate Robyn and the Miles family stumbled upon the Railway Hotel all those years ago.