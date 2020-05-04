The best and worst Star Wars films

IT'S May 4 so we've asked a Master Jedi to give us his definitive ranking of every Star Wars film ever made from worst to best.

The QT's film reviewer and features editor Darren Hallesy is a 50 something Star Wars fan, and has been for over 40 years.

He saw the first Star Wars on release in 1977, and is of the generation who had their lives changed forever.

He wanted to be Han Solo at age 9, hates Ewoks and still wants to talk some sense into that 18 year old who walked out beside him at a preview of Episode 9 who told his friend, "I feel like my life is complete".

Here's how he ranks the films:

Number 11: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher as General Leia in a scene from the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm

"There's a line in this movie that says something about erasing the past and looking to the future. It was a movie that said to middle aged fans like me, 'Up yours, we only care about the next generation of movie goers so bugger off', and it seemed that most of the Star Wars universe tends to agree with me on this. This was the movie that jumped the shark. Too long, went nowhere and in the end they bumped off not only the main hero, but the main villain too. Why?"

Number 10: Attack of the Clones

Rose Byrne (right) with Natalie Portman in a scene from Attack of the Clones.

"There's a good reason Hayden Christensen never worked again after Star Wars, and this is it. It's a teenage love story that nobody asked for, and something about a clone army. I think. I stopped caring 15 minutes in. Plus there's that montage of Obi Wan and Thor's girlfriend falling in love with Jedi juggling tricks. Just stop. Please. Stop."

Number 9: The Phantom Menace

Jar Jar Binks character in scene from Star Wars film "The Phantom Menace".

"Once you got over the fact you were actually watching a Star Wars movie for the first time in decades, you realised it was long, overacted, and designed to sell Pod Racing toys. Its only saving grace is the last 15 minutes, which is great stuff, and as for that kid in the lead role, George, what were you thinking?"

Number 8: Return of the Jedi

Luke Skywalker must learn to master The Force.

"While the final scenes with Luke and Vader battling with lightsabers is pure magic, since 1983 I've never been able to get over the fact that the Emperor sent his best legion of crack troops to Endor, only to have them be defeated by a bunch of overgrown teddy bears waving sticks and rocks."

"No, NO, I won't let it go. It was rubbish. Don't get me started."

Number 7: The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley in a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Disney

"While on first viewing it delivered everything a fan wanted, watching it again shows the gaping holes in the script and the rushed job that it seemed to be. I probably won't watch it a third time. It just makes no sense."

Number 6: Rogue One

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PUPROSES ONLY. Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Supplied by Disney. Lucasfilm

"A flashback to the swashbuckling days of Star Wars and in the spirt of 1970's cinema, this delivered a hugely enjoyable flick from start to its very touching finish."

Number 5: The Force Awakens

The second trailer was released to coincided with the Star Wars Celebration convention

"While everyone had aged, writer/director JJ Abrams touched on the magic that made Star Wars so great to a whole generation, and it delivered."

Number 4: Solo

Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo (as Chewbacca) in a scene from the movie Solo: a Star Wars Story. Supplied by Disney. Jonathan Olley

"Love it or loathe it, there is no denying this is simply a hugely enjoyable movie. Only Disney's The Mandalorian comes close for crowd-pleasing fun."

Number 3: Revenge of the Sith

Anakin Skywalker grows up to become the evil Darth Vader.

"Like The Empire Strikes Back, the dark side of this tale struck at the heart of the Star Wars universe, and made you understand its motiviations so much better. Plus a killer of a fight at the end between Obi-Wan and his young apprentice. Top notch entertainment."

Number 2: A New Hope

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars.

"This set the standard for movies for the next 40 years, and anybody who saw it as a kid, will never forget it. I saw it 11 times, and that opening scene is embedded in my brain forever."

Number 1: The Empire Strikes Back.

Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back.

"The night is darkest just before the dawn, and seeing The Empire take its revenge led to a masterpiece in storytelling, and the perfect instruction book on how to drag all kinds of emotions from its audience."

Do you agree with the ranking? Let us know in the comments.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave,