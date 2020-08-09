Bessie’s perfect performance built on hours of extra work

Star Goodna Eagles recruit Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga fends off a Tigers player in his team's 36-24 second round victory in the Volunteers Cup. Picture: Bruce Clayton

GOODNA Eagles superboot Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga once kicked 12 goals from 12 attempts playing in Cronulla.

While he didn't emulate that in Goodna's latest Volunteers Cup victory, the dedicated halfback maintained another perfect record.

The Eagles turned on another second half blitz to upstage Norths Tigers 36-24 in the second round clash at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Aufaga-Toomage kicked six from six goal attempts to underline the extra work he does.

"It takes practice hey. I practice all week so I'm happy with tonight,'' the former Sydney footballer said.

He actually spends extra time before and after training finetuning his radar.

His goal kicking style is calm and smooth.

Aufaga-Toomaga joined the Eagles this season having played for the Cronulla Sharks. That included making a debut for the NRL side in the 2016 Auckland Nines competition.

Over the past two weeks for Goodna, Aufaga-Toomaga showed he has lost none of his skill, especially with a ball at his feet.

Still only 23, he was lured to the Eagles through some teammates.

The Goodna defence stands up to the Norths Tigers threat in the second round Volunteers Cup match. Picture: Bruce Clayton

After a defensive struggle for the first 15 minutes, the Eagles finally built an 18-4 advantage in the first half on Saturday night.

Tries by Fa'ata'ape Timai, John Schwalger and Elone Taufa were converted by Aufaga-Toomaga.

Despite some spirited attack, Norths were only able to pierce the Goodna defence through a try by Jonathon Plumb out wide.

However, both sides upped the attacking ante in the second half with the Eagles repeating what they did a week earlier against Toowoomba Valleys.

The four-pointers kept flowing, creating Goodna's 30-10 advantage before the Tigers hit back with a double to speedster Nathan Stephensen out wide.

But after the Tigers got back to 30-18, the Eagles lifted again to seal the victory.

Stephensen sealed a hat-trick for Norths with a late consolation try.

"It's pretty good hey to get the win again tonight,'' Aufaga-Toomaga said.

"Just really proud of the boys.

"I was pretty happy with the second half.

"One of our goals was just to work through the middle and attack on their right side.''

The Norths Tigers defence work hard to stop a barging Goodna player getting the ball down in the second round Volunteers Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Bruce Clayton

After the COVID shutdown, Aufaga-Toomaga was happy to be back.

"I like playing at Goodna,'' he said. "It's been a long six months so I'm really happy.''

In the earlier match, Valleys beat Souths 32-16 in the battle of the Toowoomba competition sides.

West End secured their first victory 36-30 over the Gatton Hawks in the first game of the afternoon.

Valleys beat Souths 32-16 in the battle of the Toowoomba sides.

Volunteers Cup Rd 2: Goodna Eagles 36 (John Schwalger 2, Fa'at'ape Timai 2, Elone Taufa, Tristan Sami, Tommy Sau tries; Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga six goals) def Norths Tigers 24 (Nathan Stephensen 3, Jonathan Plumb, Kyle Blackman tries; Tonga Mounga 2 goals).

Next week's round 3 matches on Saturday at the North Ipswich Reserve.

1.30pm: Norths v Valleys

3.30pm: Gatton v Souths

5.30pm: West End v Goodna