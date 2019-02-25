Besieged Whitsunday MP resurfaces

BELEAGURED politician Jason Costigan has resurfaced after the LNP dumped the MP amid explosive harassment allegations.

After 15 days of silence, the former LNP party member and Whitsunday MP posted to Facebook this morning announcing his 'return to work'.

The lengthy post details his thoughts about the recent "smear campaign" against him and the LNP's attempts to "unseat him" since 2014.

Mr Costigan said despite the LNP's "disgraceful comments" made in State Parliament, the vast majority of the community had supported him and he had been "flooded with messages of concern".

He said the LNP had shown its "true colours" and he would take "the strongest possible action" in response to the claims that he harassed five women.

He also assured the public that he would not be going anywhere.

"I have had no contact with the police, nor do I expect any contact from them. It is nothing but a smear campaign," he said.

Harassment allegations levelled at the dumped Liberal National MP were detailed in parliament by a former party colleague about two weeks ago.

In one allegation he is accused of following an 18-year-old woman into her bedroom and closing the door behind him, touching her back and her hair.