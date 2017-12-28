Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bert and Ernie on holidays in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

WELCOME to Ipswich, Bert and Ernie.

The piggy brothers are on vacay at the Ipswich Nature Centre barn for the summer holidays and they're already making themselves right at home with the chickens and ducks.

Their favourite things to do are roll around in muddy puddles, eat, play with their ball, get belly rubs, forage around in the grass and sleep.

The rough and tumble brothers are always up for an afternoon chat by the fence and they even wear sunscreen on their ears and backs to protect their skin.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Piggy enthusiasts can meet them until the end of the school holidays.

The Ipswich Nature Centre features a range of Australian wildlife, lush landscaped gardens and exhibits that have been recreated to represent local bushland and flora communities.

Bert and Ernie share the barn with a cow, peacock, ducks, chickens and goats and the nature centre is also home to Australian marsupials, a bird closure, kangaroos and emus.

Visitors are encouraged not to feed the animals or enter the animal enclosures.

The centre is open every day during the school holidays from 9.30am to 4pm.

Related Items

Topics:  bert and ernie ipswich city council ipswich nature centre pigs

Ipswich Queensland Times
Swanbank station could keep state's lights on, reduce prices

Swanbank station could keep state's lights on, reduce prices

The 15-year-old plant, operated by Stanwell, will return to full operational capacity to boost available megawatts during summer's peak demand periods.

Suburb shaping up as Ipswich's fast food capital

Restaurants, Hello Harry, 2 Birds & Junk, in the renovated Waltons building, do amazing business in the first couple of weeks of opening. September 27, 2016

A second and third eatery will open by the end of the month

premium_icon Vaccines ‘contain the proceeds of abortion’

The Australian Vaccination Skeptics Network says vaccines are made from the proceeds of abortion.

Anti-vaxxers are using a new tactic to reject vaccinations

Hundreds of Ipswich babies will be featured

Zoe Grace Sorensen.

Check out our Babies of Ipswich special edition

Local Partners