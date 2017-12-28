Bert and Ernie on holidays in Ipswich

WELCOME to Ipswich, Bert and Ernie.

The piggy brothers are on vacay at the Ipswich Nature Centre barn for the summer holidays and they're already making themselves right at home with the chickens and ducks.

Their favourite things to do are roll around in muddy puddles, eat, play with their ball, get belly rubs, forage around in the grass and sleep.

The rough and tumble brothers are always up for an afternoon chat by the fence and they even wear sunscreen on their ears and backs to protect their skin.

Piggy enthusiasts can meet them until the end of the school holidays.

The Ipswich Nature Centre features a range of Australian wildlife, lush landscaped gardens and exhibits that have been recreated to represent local bushland and flora communities.

Bert and Ernie share the barn with a cow, peacock, ducks, chickens and goats and the nature centre is also home to Australian marsupials, a bird closure, kangaroos and emus.

Visitors are encouraged not to feed the animals or enter the animal enclosures.

The centre is open every day during the school holidays from 9.30am to 4pm.