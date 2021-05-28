Bert Newton appears to be in good spirits as he recovers from a leg amputation.

The entertainment legend's wife, Patti, shared a photo on Instagram yesterday showing Bert smiling next to his granddaughter, Lola.

Patti captioned the photo: "I wanted to show you Bert's doing OK, still flirting with the nurses and having a laugh. Spending time with his darling Lola. And taking a day at a time. A long journey but he's blessed with so much love."

Patti Newton shared this photo of Bert.

Bert, 82, had his leg amputated in early May - a result of a health problem that started last year with an infected toe.

"It got worse … he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading," entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on radio. "Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday."

Despite this latest health setback, Ford stressed that the Newtons were keen for fans to know they didn't view theirs as a "sad" story.

"They said, 'We had a choice. Other people don't have a choice. Bert wants to keep on living, because he adores Patti, his children and his grandkids, and he wants to have as much time as he can with them,'" Ford said.

Patti previously shared this photo of Bert after his operation.

Newton has battled several health issues in the past, and spent more than a week in hospital for pneumonia in 2011.

A year later he faced a six-month recovery period after being released from hospital following quadruple bypass surgery.

Originally published as Bert all smiles after leg amputation