Tomic breaks silence on drink-spike probe into ‘hangers on’

Bernard Tomic with Emma Blake-Hahnel inside Bond Bar in Melbourne — last night the pair were together in Sin City in Surfers Paradise where Tomic spoke briefly to the Gold Coast Bulletin in his VIP booth. Picture: BOND BAR

SLUMPING tennis star Bernard Tomic has broken his silence on a police probe into an alleged Gold Coast drink-spiking episode in which one of his "hangers on" is accused.

Police are investigating a complaint by 21-year-old Gold Coaster Paige McCarthy that she was a victim of drink spiking at The Bedroom nightclub in Surfers Paradise on Sunday night.

Ms McCarthy's parents made a public post to Facebook on Monday, warning people to watch out for drink-spiking, saying she ended up in hospital after a friend found her passed out in the venue's bathroom.

Chareese Barta (left) and Paige McCarthy at The Bedroom on Sunday night, March 4, 2018. Paige's parents have posted publicly to Facebook to warn Paige was the victim of drink spiking at the venue on the night. Venue management have supplied CCTV footage to police — who are investigating — and say it shows no indication of her drink being spiked by a third party.

The post claims Tomic was in the venue on the night and someone in his entourage "did it" - but Tomic has told the Gold Coast Bulletin up to 20 people ended up in his booth that night and he hardly knew any of them.

There is no suggestion Tomic was involved in any way or had any idea it even happened.

Despite the story about the police investigation breaking online last night, hours later 25-year-old Tomic was out partying in a VIP booth in Surfers Paradise nightclub Sin City with his glamorous Melbourne girlfriend Emma Blake-Hahnel.

The Gold Coast Bulletin approached him just after midnight in Sin City - which is on the same Orchid Avenue party strip as The Bedroom - and initially he declined to talk about the alleged incident.

He said to stick to the statement supplied earlier by The Bedroom management.

That statement said a "thorough review" of CCTV tracking Ms McCarthy on the night "revealed no indication of drink spiking by any third party in the venue".

Tomic confirmed to the Gold Coast Bulletin he was at The Bedroom on the Sunday night in a VIP booth but added there ended up being about 20 people in his booth at one point and he hardly knew any of them.

Last night while in Sin City, Tomic confirmed to the Bulletin he was at The Bedroom (pictured) on Sunday night in a VIP booth but added there ended up being about 20 people in his booth at one point and he hardly knew any of them..

Tomic said if any media published anything inaccurate he would sue for millions.

Asked when he would be getting back on the tennis tour, the one-time world number 17 - now ranked 174 - said: "I just made a million dollars for four days on I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

"I just bought another house. I'm buying everything on the Gold Coast …" he said, adding he hoped to get back to the pro tennis tour in "three or four weeks".

He asked the Gold Coast Bulletin not to report he was out at Sin City, but when told the Bulletin would do a story to say he had been, he said: "You guys have written so much s**t about me, I don't really care."

Tomic lost in the third and final round of qualifying for the Australian Open in January — he has indicated to the Gold Coast Bulletin he won’t be back on tour until another three or four weeks. .Picture: Michael Klein

He left Sin City just after 2am.

Bar staff told the Gold Coast Bulletin Tomic was never any trouble when he came into the venue.

"When he comes in, it's actually quite good. He just stays up there (in a VIP booth) and does his own thing. He pays, he never gets out of line," one staffer said.

Another added he often seemed to have "a lot of hangers on" around him.

"He's an all-right kid, he's a bit socially awkward but he's had a hard and different upbringing, that's all it is."

Another bar staffer said the Tomic he knew would have nothing to do with drink spiking or anyone who was involved in something like that.

Glitter Strip bar staff say Bernard Tomic is a good customer when out: “When he comes in, it’s actually quite good. He just stays up there (in a VIP booth) and does his own thing. He pays, he never gets out of line,” said one. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Ms McCarthy's parents have posted online that she was OK but "shaken and angry" after her alleged episode.

"Paige made her formal statement to the police this afternoon and they are taking it very seriously," her parents wrote online on Monday.

The Gold Coast Bulletin has asked Queensland Police Service for any update on their investigation and whether there is any toxicology results available from Miss McCarthy's hospital visit to indicate drink spiking.

An updated police statement today said: "Police investigations are continuing and no charges have been laid at this time. As the matter is presently under investigation by police it is inappropriate to release any further information."

Police earlier confirmed on Wednesday: "Police have received a complaint of an alleged drink spiking incident at Surfers Paradise on March 4.

"The Queensland Police Service does not identify individuals and will not be releasing any further information as the matter is ongoing."

Matt Keegan, a director of Artesian Hospitality which owns The Bedroom nightclub, told the Bulletin the venue had supplied CCTV footage from the night to police.

Matt Keegan, Artesian Hospitality director, said staff at their Bedroom nightclub had reviewed CCTV footage from Sunday night when the alleged drink-spiking incident occurred and supplied it to police: “The CCTV footage which tracks the patron throughout the night. Our review of her movements revealed no indication of drink spiking by any third party in the venue.”

"We're aware of the alleged incident and are very concerned by the seriousness of it," Mr Keegan said.

"Since Sunday staff have thoroughly reviewed the CCTV footage which tracks the patron throughout the night. Our review of her movements revealed no indication of drink spiking by any third party in the venue.

"We're unable to comment much further - as it's the subject of an ongoing investigation.

"We have supplied (police) with the footage of the night and will continue to support their inquiries in any way we can."