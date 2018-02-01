Bernard Tomic returns Hewitt’s serve

BERNARD Tomic has hit back at Lleyton Hewitt after Australia's Davis Cup captain stated it was unlikely he will ever play in the competition again.

Fresh from being the first Australian contestant in the history of I'm of a Celeb to sensationally walk out of the show, Tomic responded to the comments.

And he didn't hold back.

"I don't care what Lleyton said. I never lost to him," Tomic said bluntly while appearing on The Project.

Tomic then reiterated his stance that Australia would be unable to take out the competition without his talents in the line-up.

"The important thing is that there's a reason why I played Davis Cup and there's a reason why my record stands that good," Tomic said.

"I stand by my call. They know they can't win without me and I know they can't win without me."

The brazen comments from Tomic may just have dug a deeper hole for his hopes of regaining a spot in the national side.

Hewitt stated the environment within the current team was "as good as he's been a part of in a long time" and as Tomic continues his feud, the relationship may just been untenable.

Lleyton Hewitt and Bernard Tomic’s feud continues.

If those harsh words weren't enough to fracture his relationship within the national side, Tomic then took aim at Tennis Australia.

Having previously claimed the organisation was corrupt, he took it one step further as he likened them to the Football International Football Association (FIFA).

"I'm not happy with that whole situation with Tennis Australia. Until that clears and a few of the problems come out," Tomic said.

"We've seen it with the FIFA Federation, how they were corrupt and I know it's in there. I'm yet to address it. Hopefully I can speak about it soon."

After The Project host Waleed Aly questioned him on wanting to return for the Davis Cup side even though he thought Tennis Australia was corrupt, Tomic doubled down on his stance.

Tomic isn't afraid to speak his mind, but previously admitted that he at times makes comments before regretting them five minutes later.

Something Aly was quick to jump on.

"Is this a statement you might regret in five minutes?" Aly said.

"No. This is a statement I stand by," Tomic responded.

"It's up to only them to fix...we have a few wrong people in that organisation and I hope that can change and I hope the best players can be playing Davis Cup again."

Tomic has found himself under media scrutiny of late after his shock decision to depart the jungle and fly back to Australia.

The 25-year-old admitted he had doubts about entering into the reality show even before he landed.

"I doubted myself a couple of times before I even went and thought whether it was the right move," Tomic said.

"And I kind of forced my brain to come here and I knew it wasn't the right call after spending a day or two here.

"I just realised I had to get out of here and that was my final call. I think it was the right one for myself."

While his decision to leave caught many off guard, the former No. 17 tennis star admitted to feeling depressed and that his desire to return to the court was a driving factor.

"That first night made me kind of depressed. And made me miss what I really want to do is get back in the world, in the top and push for the top eight, five in the world. That's my goal," Tomic said.

"I think only after spend the first night in there, second night, it finally got to me. I got to get back to doing what I do.

"It was my mistake and my fault for coming. It's something I have to deal with. Take it on the chest. I have to get back to doing what I do. It's important for me right now."