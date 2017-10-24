MasterChef's ice cream adventure to start in Ipswich

STIFF bikkies Brisbane...Ipswich's own born and bred MasterChef Ben Ungermann, who came runner-up by a whisker in this year's competition has announced exclusively to The Queensland Times where he plans to open his Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour within a matter of weeks.

After long negotiations, lots of planning and long days of experimentation, Ben is set to open his dream business at 88 Limestone, right in the heart of the Ipswich CBD.

Located between The Pumpyard and Dovetails Restaurant, Ben is hoping that the addition of his ice cream parlour will not only create a hub for food and beer fans in Ipswich, but knows that his fans will be happy to drive west to sample his ice cream.

Teaming up with his brother Danny, Ben is busy getting ready to open the store in time for the summer crowds, and initially will offer 15 flavours of Ben's famous creations, along with some surprise drinks.

"Ungermann Brothers is going to be a 1950s' retro-themed store, with a modern twist. You'll walk into the lobby, and its going to be very retro," Ben said.

"When you go left there will be an open kitchen, and you will be able to see the ice cream being made, then you go to the right and that will be the retail side.

"There will be initially 15 flavours of ice creams, along with milkshakes and some special alcoholic milkshakes for the adults.

"They are still being perfected, but to give you an idea for example a coffee and cardomom ice cream will translate into an espresso milkshake.

"The ice cream flavours will be the base of the milkshake...we have got lots of concepts and we're trialling them now."

When the show ended, Ben didn't really know what he wanted to do, but he kept coming back to the idea of his own store.

"To be honest I didn't know where MasterChef was going to take me. This ice cream parlour has come about because of the fans, as there's been such a demand for my ice cream I couldn't not do it.

"We were checking out places in Ipswich and we were open to anything. One day were looking at 88 Limestone and the owner James Long came by," Ben said.

Ben and Danny Ungermann at the site of their new business at 88 Limestone. Rob Williams







"He initially thought we were food inspectors, and when we told him who we were, and what we planned to do he was keen on the idea. It was always going to be a toss-up between Brisbane or staying in the city where I was born and raised."

Ben came runner-up in the show earlier this year, and has been working towards doing something around the frozen dessert he's grown to love which still to this day, takes him by surprise whenever he talks about how it all came about.

"I went onto MasterChef to improve as a cook, and desserts were my weakness, especially ice creams. Now I love it. For me know, it's the be all and end all.

"I have such a passion for the stuff, and my challenge with ice creams is trying to incorporate all natural ingredients with no stabilizers, or enhancers or preservatives, to deliver a really tasty ice cream to the customer.

"Gone are the days of just vanilla, strawberry and chocolate...there's lots of flavours out there, and I want to do flavours with a twist. To be honest I want people to fall in love with ice cream all over again. I've got lots of flavours on the go. I'm working on a honey spice, strawberry balsamic, matchta white chocolate, chocolate and mandarin, a Dutch spice one, and another good one is vanilla, lemongrass and coconut.

"We'll have 15 flavours on opening, and the 16th will be left to the public. We're going to run a flavour competition and the winner will be flown here for the opening then we'll reveal the winning flavour."

Ben is constantly thinking of new and unusual flavours but luckily has more hits than misses.

"I'm really attached to the strawberry balsamic ice cream, and one of my current favourites I'm working on is a roast garlic flavour," Ben said. "Look, I know it sounds crazy, but it's delicious."

Ben hopes that this is the start of big things for the future, and is grateful for the support shown to him by his family, his fans and the Ipswich community.

"I've still got big plans, this is a concept store and who knows what happens from there? Do we branch out with more stores, or go into supermarkets? For now, I know that people will travel from Brisbane and all around to try my ice cream and I'm really excited.

"It's good to have my brother Danny on board. He's the brains of the operation and has a long history in business, and I'm the creative one. Together we make a good team. I had no clue how to open a business and he just jumped on board. I'm not business minded, it's not something I'm strong at."

Ben will be selling some of his finalised recipes this weekend, and then it is full speed ahead to get the store up and running.

"88 Limestone owner James Long is letting me use his commercial kitchen and he's been wonderful in helping me set up at this location" Ben added. "I've also been getting ready for the Good Food and Wine Show which is on this weekend, and it will be the only chance for people to try my ice creams before the new store opens.

"I hope being here being between Dovetails and Pumpyard will make this a real foodies destination. We want people to come from all over South East Queensland to try what Ipswich has to offer!"

Keep up to date on Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream at www.qt.com.au