South Sydney Rabbitohs Training Session
South Sydney Rabbitohs Training Session
Bennett reveals multiple coaching options

by Matt Logue
16th Jun 2021 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM

Super coach Wayne Bennett says he has multiple coaching opportunities in Brisbane on his radar but he won’t reveal his next job until September or October.

Bennett’s future beyond this season remains unknown with the new Brisbane franchise and a potential Broncos reunion on the cards for the six-time premiership winner.

The veteran mentor was tight-lipped at South Sydney training on Wednesday when asked about his next coaching job, including a potential role with Brisbane’s new team that is set to join the NRL from 2023.

“Yeah, it (the new franchise) holds appeal to me, but there are other opportunities for me as well,” Bennett said ahead of his return to Brisbane to face the Broncos on Thursday night.

“I’ll just wait and see and see where it all goes.

“That is the only definite thing I can tell you about my future. I’m definitely going back to Brisbane at the end of the season.

“I intend to stay there and what happens after that I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Bennett confirmed he had given Benji Marshall leave from Thursday‘s clash against their former club Brisbane after the birth of his second child.

Marshall was not named in South Sydney‘s 21-man squad this week after his partner Zoe gave birth on Tuesday afternoon.

“He hasn’t got a lot of family with him, and he has got a young son at home, so I just told him that we can go to Brisbane and play well, and you just stay and enjoy the week,” he said.

“But Benji has been good for us, and we’ve just got a full squad this week.”

NSW star Latrell Mitchell has been named at fullback to take on Brisbane.

Bennett revealed Mitchell was primed to perform for the Rabbitohs following his dominant Origin 1 display for the Blues.

“Latrell is really good,” he said.

“He has had a good four or five days off, so he is really fresh and moved well at training.

“So, he will be ready to go.”

 

