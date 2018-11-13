Bendigo Bank 'adopts' 17 families through appeal

GENEROUS: Bendigo Bank Ipswich Mall branch staff Iris Cubit and Stacey Cumming are collecting items for the appeal.

SEVENTEEN needy families will enjoy a wonderful Christmas this year after Bendigo Bank once again generously teamed up with the Queensland Times' for the Adopt-a-Family appeal.

Staff from nine branches will gather non-perishable food items and toys for their hampers, which will be delivered to their 'adopted' families just in time for the holidays.

Customers who drop in to their business in the Ipswich Mall, Yamanto, Brassall, Booval, Rosewood, Springfield, Redbank, Boonah or Mt Ommaney will also be able to drop off donations to help boost the hampers.

Jasmine Gnech from Bendigo Bank said the Adopt-a-Family appeal was a great way to give back to the community.

"Bendigo Bank is all about supporting local families in our community," she said.

"We understand Christmas can be a hard time for a lot of families, so we knew this was a great opportunity to give back.

"I phoned our branches and had conversations with the managers about the appeal, and they all jumped at the chance to come on board."

Bendigo Bank have assisted with the appeal for 13 years, but this is the largest number of families they have adopted in a single year.

"By adopting 17 local families, we know our donation is going back into the local community," Mrs Gnech said.

"Ipswich is a community we want to support because they give so much support to us."

We still have more than 100 families who are desperately seeking to be 'adopted'. If you are able to help, speak to the Adopt-a-Family appeal coordinator Karen McCoombes by phoning 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au.

Be sure to continue reading the QT to see a full list of families to adopt.