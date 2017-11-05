Ben Elton shows no sign of slowing down

IF the name Ben Elton doesn't ring any bells, chances are some of the words he's put onto a page will.

Elton is the writer of TV shows like The Young Ones, Blackadder, Mr Bean and The Thin Blue Line. He's written and directed stage shows like We Will Rock You, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies.

Plus, he's written 15 novels, including the best sellers Stark, Gridlock, Inconceivable and 2014's Time & Time Again.

If you've ever laughed at Mr Bean doing an exam, or hearing someone proclaim they have "a cunning plan", then you'll know the work of Ben Elton.

I first met Ben when he was promoting his debut book, back in 1989. All these years later, and here I am sitting face to face with the man who I first saw on stage supporting my idol, Rik Mayall, at the old Festival Hall in Brisbane's CBD one Monday night in 1985. Somehow, I feel like I've grown up watching, reading and laughing at his work. Cunning plans included.

"Good to see you again, has it really been 28 years?" Ben said, looking nothing like a man who is 58, thanks to vigorous exercise regime which he admits means that he 'earns' his treats in life.

Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson star in Blackadder .

If only he knew how much that 1985 comedy tour would change the comedian's life.

The rules back then dictated that overseas artists had to take Australian artists on tour with them.

The Jam Tarts were a four-piece female band out of Perth, and got the gig.

Among the group was Sophie Gare, the sister of celebrity chef Anna Gare.

The couple fell in love on that tour, and since the late 1980s Ben has flown backwards and forwards between his homes and commitments in Australia and the UK.

The couple married and since 2009 have lived in Fremantle with their three children.

Four times over the past few years, Ben and his family visited the Fairbridge Music Festival in WA, and while drinking a beer, Ben got a brainwave. The result is the new movie Three Summers.

Magda Szubanski and cast in Three Summer s . David Dare Parker

"I've been four times to Fairbridge, it's a great place to go," Ben said.

"I like folk music, don't get me wrong, I'd always rather see an AC/DC cover band, but the festival has wonderful artists, and I often like to just take it all in.

"The joy of it all is that you can take your family there, and if you have kids you can literally let them go, they can't go anywhere, and that's where the idea came to me for Three Summers.

"I was sitting there having a cold one and like many dads, you tell your kids to come back each hour to check in.

" I was sitting there thinking about these people around me who were there the year before, and the year before... what would they be like next year?"

Three Summers has a cast which is a who's who of Australian screen, from Michael Caton to Magda Szubanski, he admits getting the actors he had in mind from the start was something he took to heart.

Three Summers David Dare Parker

From writing to getting the funding, then directing and producing the final product, it's been two years of his life getting this movie to the screen.

"I did have Michael Caton and Magda in mind when I wrote the character, but I never for a moment imagined I'd get them. It's one of the highlights of my career, getting this cast together.

"Deborah Mailman was the first to come back and say she was in, and for me as a writer to have these people come back to me and say they loved the script was a joy.

They aren't doing it for the money, let's be honest, so that was a huge boost for me. Everyone I asked wanted to do it, which says to me that I'd done something right. "

The film features a plethora of characters that most people will relate to, and Ben feels that after so many years living here, he's earned the right to hold up a light to who we are in 2017.

The question remains though, have we lost the ability to laugh at ourselves?

"It's a shame we don't have more Aussie comedy, because I talk about it all over the world. For example whenever people talk about The Office which was brilliant, a work of greatness... before that there was a show called Frontline which was that mockumentary style, and comedy of embarrassment.

"There's an awful lot of great Aussie comedy out there and it's a shame that most Aussie films are about crime and drugs," Ben said. "I don't think we've lost the ability to laugh at ourselves, but sadly there is less and less Australian content on TV.

The ABC does what it can, but there's nothing on commercial TV. Where's the next D Generation, or Fast Forward?

"I'm very happy that I've made a film which is affectionate and uplifting, whilst not being uncritical of us. I feel I've made it as an Australian.

" I wrote a novel in the '80s about a pom in WA who was very much an outsider, trying to fit in... and now 30 years later I've written this film, but now I'm on the inside. I feel I've earned the right to write a film as an Australian about Australians. I'd like to see more films like this."

Ben has copped his fair share of good and bad reviews over the years. After over 30 years in the business, does he have any better of an idea what audiences want?

"No, I have no idea what audiences want.

"I've always said you can't possibly know what anyone wants except yourself, and what you think is worth producing.

The Young Ones Neil Wheedon Watkins Pye (Nigel Planer), Rick (Rik Mayall), Mike (Christopher Ryan) and Vyvyan Basterd (Adrian Edmondson).

"When we wrote The Young Ones in the early '80s we were doing it to amuse ourselves, and it was really a shared private student joke.

"Nobody could have designed The Young Ones, and I just hope that all my work is original. You can only know what you, as a writer, want to offer them. That's the reason there is so much utterly depressing, repetitive drivel coming out of Hollywood... it's because there are so many fools who think they can work out what audiences want by seeing simply by looking at what they went to see the previous year.

"I don't want to slag off other people's work, but I think a relentless pursuit of one particular genre isn't good for audiences or artists alike in the long run."

The funding to make an Australian film from start to finish, is normally about a tenth of what the marketing budget is for a film coming out of the US, but Ben takes pride in the fact that he got it done, and knew from the start he was going to direct it.

"It's hard enough to get a movie made in Australia, never mind in Western Australia. Movies generate tourism, and I'm glad I could contribute to my home state, as many parts of Australia forget that WA even exists."

"I absolutely knew I was going to direct it.

"I suppose it's possible that if someone said, 'we don't want you to direct' I wouldn't have, but I think I know best about my comedy," Ben said. "You can call that arrogant if you like, I have my critics too. I run my scripts past numerous people and I listen to criticism all the time."

Ben felt from the start the only way he could make his script sing was to direct the movie himself, and he got nothing but support for the idea.

"The truth is I love to direct. I love working with actors. I think I know what I mean when it comes to comedy, I think I have a good ear. I've directed two movies, live shows, and TV shows. Three Summers is clearly a personal project and I think Screen Australia and Screen West were comfortable with me directing it.

"Everyone agreed I should direct it and I'm glad they did, I loved every minute of making this movie."

At 58, Ben is approaching his 60s yet shows no sign of slowing down.

Fans eagerly await his 16th novel, and after several years has a hit TV show on his hands.

"I'd like to do more historical novels, as I still love history, but truth is I've suddenly got really rather busy again.

"I always keep myself busy but for a while I wasn't getting any interest from TV companies, and I didn't want to do any comedy tours as I'm a family man, but now things have perked up.

"I have a TV hit again in the UK called Upstart Crow and it's a comedy show about William Shakespeare which takes lots of writing. The past two years I've been doing Three Summers, and then I'm on the road for a month promoting it.

"I had breakfast with my publisher in London and he said 'can we have a new book' but I have no time to even think about one now... that's a nice position to be in!

"I've taken a lot of wine out of the world, so I'm glad I put some laughter back into it," Ben said.

"Without leaving aside the fears for the future of our children, we live in very worrying times... my personal life has been a happy one and if I've given people a few laughs, then I've enjoyed doing it along the way."

Three Summers released nationally on November 2