Ben Hunt, Cameron Munster fight won't hurt the Maroons

MAROONS legend Trevor Gillmeister is confident Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt's World Cup stink will not throw a spanner into Queensland's State of Origin dominance.

Munster was briefly sent home from last year's Kangaroos camp following a fracas with Hunt in Darwin.

Tempers flared between the Maroons Origin teammates while the Kangaroos were in the steamy Northern Territory capital for their semi-final against Samoa last November.

A friendly wrestling session between Munster, 23, and Hunt, 27, is believed to have become heated, however the incident was not deemed serious enough by Kangaroos hierarchy to kick Munster off the tour and the two later smoked the peace pipe.

Melbourne five-eighth Munster and former Broncos halfback Hunt, now at the Dragons, were the toast of Rockhampton when they made their Origin debuts together in last year's decider.

Munster's performance was so impressive some called it the greatest Origin debut ever while Hunt made a short cameo off the bench.

Dragons $1 million signing Ben Hunt at WIN Stadium in Wollongong. Picture: Dylan Robinson

The two playmakers could be long-term teammates for Queensland and any friction between them could have dire consequences for the Maroons, who have won 11 of the past 12 series.

But Gillmeister, an assistant coach for the Kangaroos and Queensland, said that would not be the case.

"From my understanding it was just a bit of a disagreement," he said.

"Someone told me they had a dust-up so I went to look at them. I thought if it happened then either both of them are good at avoiding punches or can't throw them.

"If it was a proper punch-up then they can't fight because they didn't have any marks on them.

"There will be no dramas at all (when it comes to Origin). They were talking and getting along okay."

Munster flew to Melbourne after the incident to meet with Storm coach Craig Bellamy and football boss Frank Ponissi before returning to camp.

Cameron Munster was banned from the 2016 Origin series for breaking team rules.

Munster and Hunt were rubbed out of the 2016 Origin series after breaking curfew during Queensland's emerging camp but went on to receive call-ups last year.

Munster made two appearances for Australia earlier in the World Cup, crowned players' player on both occasions, while Hunt only played one match during the six-week tour.

Neither played any further part in the tournament following the Darwin incident, however that was due to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga fielding his strongest team throughout the finals series.

"Blokes have disagreements all the time when you're in each other's pockets all the time," Gillmeister said.

"The blokes on the fringes are fighting to get into the team.

"I've seen Alf (Allan Langer) and Kevvie (Kevin Walters) have arguments and blues, probably not punch-ons.

"It was no big deal. I wouldn't be reading anything into it."