Ben Borsht pictured during his judges audition on MasterChef.
News

Ben hopes to build a new future in food

Seanna Cronin
by
7th May 2018 5:00 AM
BEN Borsht hopes he can turn his love of homestyle cooking into a new career.

The Brisbane builder aims to impress the MasterChef Australia judges in tonight's season premiere with a 50-year-old family recipe.

"My best mate more or less signed me up to audition for the show while we were at the Brisbane Food and Wine Festival and said 'Expect a call from MasterChef'," he said.

"I'd never even considered going on TV. My friends always suggested my dad and I should apply for The Block because we're builders but we were never interested in anything like that.

"It didn't take much to twist my arm (for MasterChef) because I love food and I'm always cooking, plus I really love a good challenge."

Ben credits his dad Peter, who now lives in Grandchester, with helping to develop his skills in the kitchen as well as on the building site.

"Mum and dad split up at the end of my schooling in 2003 and then I moved in with dad at Kenmore," he said.

"We lived together for about eight years and we always shared the cooking. Dad's a really good cook and so is mum."

Ben said he loves cooking simple, down-to-earth food and is inspired by the likes of Maggie Beer and Nigella Lawson.

"I love that old style of food," he said.

"I used to watch The Cook and The Chef all the time. I love Maggie's style of cooking. She really reminds me of my grandmother, who's also a good cook."

A keen fisherman, the 31-year-old loves cooking with seafood.

Season 10 of MasterChef premieres tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

