Ben's Young Apprentice and why we love ice cream

Ben Ungermann is opening his ice cream shop in partnership with brother Danny with the help of his family.

AFTER an exhaustive search that had people from overseas applying for the job, MasterChef's Ben Ungermann finally has his apprentice.

Lauren Bishop from Jimboomba beat hundreds of applicants to be Ben's apprentice chef at his Ungermann Brothers ice cream parlour which opens today in the Ipswich CBD.

"I followed Ben on Instagram, and all through his MasterChef journey, so when I saw the job come up I wanted to be a part of the Ungermann Brothers," Lauren from Jimboomba said. "I wanted to have a career in what is such an amazing industry."

Lauren has been helping Ben all week to make stock for today's opening at 11am which has garnered attention from all over South East Queensland.

"I was working at Woolies in the deli when I applied for the job and was hoping to learn to become a baker. Sadly that didn't happen and then I saw this opportunity.

"Ben said he saw something in my and could see my passion and positivity to work in an environment like this," Lauren said.

"When I got the phone call I was shocked but so excited. I was lost for words. I've loved my first week on the job, I'm learning so much already."

Check out the tour of the new shop as the finishing touches were going up here; https://www.qt.com.au/news/ipswich-ice-cream-parlour-has-australia-day-licked/3318294/

So get ready Ipswich! You're about to get an ice cream parlour that offers flavours like Coffee & Cardamom, Strawberry & Balsamic, Peanut Butter & Chocolate, Fairy Bread, Dark Chocolate & Mandarin, Licorice & Fennel, Pumpkin Seed, Dutch Cookies & Cream, plus Australia's favourite flavour, Vanilla, done the special Ungermann way.

"We decided to open in Ipswich as we feel there is a strong sense of community here," Ben said. "It's where we were born and bred, where we want this venture to start and this will always be where it all began for Ungermann Brothers."

Ungermann Brothers opens at 11am today at 88 Limestone Street

Why do we love ice cream?

IN 2017 the ice cream market in Australia was worth over $1 billion in sales, making Australia the second biggest consumer of the stuff in the world.

Yup, we love our ice cream, and the growth in the frozen dessert is expected to continue again in 2018.

With new flavours coming to market all the time to get a share of the pie, companies such as Bulla in Victoria are thinking outside the box.

One of the nation's most popular brands, Bulla recently expanded into frozen custard, and a dedicated range of Australian ice blocks such as lamington, fairy bread, apple crumble plus choc tops and jelly tips.

Did you also know:

-A recent survey by Canstar revealed the most popular flavours in the country were:

Vanilla: 42%

Chocolate: 23%

Neapolitan: 8%

Mint: 7%

Strawberry: 5%

Banana: 2%

Other: 12%

-The most popular ice cream in the country is Woolworth's own brand ice cream, with the highest (5 stars) satisfaction rating according to customers.

-Streets launched the Paddle Pop in 1953, and per capita, is the single best-selling ice block in the world. Chocolate remains the most popular flavour.

-Golden Gaytimes first hit Aussie freezers back in 1959 and remains one of the nation's biggest sellers. In recent years the range has expanded, to include Gaytime in a tub, along with Chocolate, Mint, Cappuccino and Unicorn* flavours.

-Magnums first came out in 1994, which is credited with making ice creams popular for an adult market. The Magnum brand now includes chocolate bars, take home tubs and varieties including Red Velvet, Caramel Ego, Vanilla, plus Cookies and Cream.

-Vegan ice creams continue to rise in popularity, with Aldi and Ben & Jerry's both releasing Vegan ice creams to their range. A range of Vegan Cornetto's will hit UK shelves this year. No word on whether it will come to our shores.

-Ben & Jerry's last year added a selectoin of dairy free ice creams to their range, which are now available at their stores across Australia.

-A family friend of the late Sir Roger Moore claims that it was the former James Bond who came up with the idea for Magnum. When asked in an interview in the 1960's who he'd like to meet, he said he'd like to meet Mr Walls (from Walls Ice Cream) and "ask why they don't have a choc ice with vanilla inside that I had as a child and put it on a stick." Sir Roger soon after received a call from the company's boss, and was sent a version of the product. Walls went on to launch the Magnum to the UK market in 1989, five years before it was released in Australia.

*Does not include ingredients from actual unicorns.