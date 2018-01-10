Menu
Ben Cousins walks free from jail

Former West Coast Eagles AFL player Ben Cousins leaves the Fremantle Magistrates Court in Perth
by Jai Bednall

FORMER AFL star Ben Cousins has reportedly been released from prison 10 months into his one-year sentence for stalking an ex-partner.

The disgraced West Coast Eagles premiership star and Brownlow Medallist was collected from Acacia Prison in Western Australia by his father, Brian, on Wednesday morning.

Channel 7 reporter Jamie Freestone said Cousins was smiling as he was driven to his family's home in the riverside suburb of Bicton, in Perth's South West.

Cousins was eligible for parole in August but failed a drug test while on remand.

The long-term ice user was jailed in March last year by a magistrate who said that despite Cousins' need for rehabilitation, a clear message must be sent to the community.

Cousins, 39, bombarded Maylea Tinecheff, with whom he has two young children, with more than 2000 texts and calls in January-February, and approached her at her church, her home and their children's school.

He tried to contact her 542 times in November, including 103 times in one day.

A violence restraining order, keeping him at least 50m away from her, has been in place since May, 2016.

Ben Cousins and former partner, Maylea Tinecheff. Photo: Sunday Night.
Last February, Cousins was also caught driving while his licence was suspended. Police found 8g of methamphetamine in his car.

Defence lawyer Michael Tudori implored magistrate Richard Huston to suspend a jail term and impose an intensive supervision order so Cousins could have residential rehabilitation.

He told the Magistrates' Court of Western Australia the Brownlow medallist had been using 2g of meth a day, but after being in jail since his arrest in February he was a very different person and ready for "intensive therapy".

"It is the first time that he is willing to grab that hand and say 'Yep, I have got to change'," Mr Tudori said.

Ben Cousins playing for Richmond in 2010. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Topics:  afl drug abuse ice prison stalk

