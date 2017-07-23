Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH could have its first ever MasterChef winner if Ben Ungermann wins tomorrow's grand final.

The father-of-three will face off against Diana Chen in one final challenge tomorrow night to determine who takes home the show's title and $250,000 grand prize.

Ben narrowly beat Karlie Verkerk in tonight's semi-final service challenge to earn his grand final berth.

The 32-year-old paid tribute to his Dutch heritage and his grandmother, or Oma, in particular with his two semi-final dishes.

His main course of beef fillet glazed with charcoal and black butter was served with beetroot and tulip bulbs, which his Oma was forced to eat to survive during the Second World War.

The dish also involved an element of theatre as the waiters lit the onion skins on fire as it was served. Judge Gary Mehigan called Ben's dish an exciting plate of food that was "clever and tasty".

"The three of us have never eaten tullp bulbs before and they were absolutely delicious," he said.

"As foodies that is the kind of thing we travel for and that excites us."

In his semi-final dessert, Ben drew on the Dutch flavours of cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg in his 'Pumpkin Dutch Spices'. The clever dessert was enough to earn him a spot in the Top 2.

"Your dessert was wonderful," Gary said. "We especially liked the flavour of that that vanilla and Baileys ice cream."

In tomorrow night's grand final, Ben and Diana will compete over three rounds which include one final mystery box and a final pressure test set by world champion chocolatier Kirsten Tibballs.

"I can't fathom what has just happened; it's Diana and myself in the grand final," he said.

"Diana is the person I fear most in the competition. If I've got any crack at this I'm going to have to be at the top of my game."

Win or lose, Ben's dream is to open his own restaurant and ice cream parlour.

"I'd love to do Dutch food with an Australian twist," he told the QT.

The MasterChef grand final airs tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 10.