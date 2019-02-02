Greenberg: Barba won’t return under my watch

NRL boss Todd Greenberg is yet to see the footage of the Barba incident but he's talking tough. Picture: AAP

NRL boss Todd Greenberg is yet to see the footage of the Barba incident but he's talking tough. Picture: AAP

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has promised to rub Ben Barba out of the game for good after North Queensland's sacking of the wayward star over domestic violence allegations.

Barba's NRL career is all but over before the former Dally M Player of the Year could appear in a match for the Cowboys, having joined the side from English Super League club St Helens for the coming season.

The Cowboys axed Barba on Friday after CCTV footage emerged of him in an alleged altercation with his partner Ainslie Currie at a Townsville casino on Australia Day.

Police are investigating.

Greenberg said there was no way back for Barba if footage showed violence against his partner.

"If you're violent against a woman you can expect to be removed from the game," Greenberg said.

"It starts now. If (the footage) shows violence towards a woman there is no debate. Ben Barba will be out of the NRL immediately and I can't see him ever returning.

"If the evidence is there, he won't return under my watch.

"The off-season has been a complete train wreck."

Greenberg has yet to see the footage.

Greenberg and Barba have a long history together.

The NRL boss was Canterbury chief executive when previous allegations of domestic violence were raised and Barba was playing for the Bulldogs.

Barba’s NRL career is all but over.

Barba was never charged and Greenberg was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent investigation.

Greenberg said he was comfortable with his handling of Barba's case at Canterbury.

"You can only act with what is in front of you, which is information," Greenberg said.

Barba was sacked by Cronulla after testing positive for cocaine during their 2016 premiership celebrations. He had a failed stint in French rugby before starring in the Super League.