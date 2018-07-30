Ben and Sachi through to MasterChef grand final

BEN Borsht is through to the MasterChef grand final, and he'll have his biggest fans cheering him on from the gantry tomorrow tonight.

The Brisbane builder's Grandchester-based father Peter, mum Steph, wife Caitlyn and younger brother Nick all flew to Melbourne for the filming of his final showdown against Sashi Cheliah.

The two men are this year's finalists after DJ Khanh Ong was eliminated in tonight's semi-final.

"Caitlyn came to see me in Melbourne during a break and whenever I got phone calls I called Caitlyn and she relayed everything to the family, but it was first time seeing mum, dad and my brother in seven months," he said.

MasterChef finalist Ben Borsht, centre, with his family, from left, dad Peter, wife Caitlyn, mum Steph and brother Nick. Channel 10

"They've been such a huge support to me. It was great to see them, but I was also trying to remain focused at the same time.

"My wife and mum were bawling, but when the old man shed a tear that really cracked me up. I thought 'You bastard you've got me'."

Borsht and Cheliah will face the toughest MasterChef grand final yet, with regular guest chef Heston Blumenthal returning with his most difficult dish yet.

"The reveal of the dish is just mind-blowing. You don't know what you're looking at," Borsht said.

"It looks too good to be true, and getting to eat it as well was awesome."

Heston Blumenthal will set MasterChef's 2018 grand final challenge. Pictured with hosts George Calombaris, Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston. Channel 10

Even though they're competing for MasterChef's 10th annual title and a $250,000 grand prize, Borsht said he's formed a close friendship with Cheliah.

"I wouldn't want to be up there with anyone else," he said.

"We're great mates and he's obviously very talented. The nerves set in for me but I'm sure he was nervous as well. We both have our strong points; he knows mine and I know his."

Borsht, 31, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease, last year.

He said he doesn't regret putting reversal surgery on hold to go on the show.

"I've had a big attitude change in the past couple of years. You've got to give everything a go and say yes," he said.

"I'm still a little bit overwhelmed with how it all panned out, but being in the grand final is unbelievable."

The MasterChef grand final airs tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 10.