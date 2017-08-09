BELOW ZERO: Ipswich shivers through freezing morning

FELT extra cold this morning?

No wonder, Ipswich residents were likely shivering when they rolled out of bed as temperatures dropped below freezing.

At 7am the temperature hit -.3 degrees with light frost covering some areas.

That's cold for August in Ipswich but doesn't come close to the historical low for the month.

Almost exactly 22 years ago, Ipswich suffered a freezing day where temperatures dropped to a freezing -4.9 degrees.

If you hate the cold, don't panic, the weekend will bring some relief from winter when day time temps soar to almost 30 degrees.

On Friday minimum temperatures will lift to 5 degrees and hit a maximum of 29 degrees, the BoM predicts.

That warm change will carry through the weekend, dipping slightly on Sunday.

Forecast