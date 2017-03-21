29°
News

Rain saturates Ipswich as forecasters predict storms

Andrew Korner
Anna Hartley
and | 21st Mar 2017 6:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER a rainy day yesterday and overnight showers will persist in Ipswich today but should clear by the late afternoon, forecasters say.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also predicting a chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon for Ipswich.

Forecaster Harry Clark said today the region would see a few showers easing with rain moving to the north.

"It won't be as much as overnight," he said.

Since 9am yesterday Amberley has had 50mm exactly and Boonah's had 47mm and Rathdowney have had 114m.

"We had a moist onshore flow from a high in the Tasman with a lot of moisture. That's combined with surface trough which came ashore yesterday and that's moved north towards the Rockhampton area now," Mr Clark said.

"There has also been a minor flood warning issues for the Logan River and Teviot Brook but we're not expecting any major flooding.

"After this morning's rain we'll be sitting at about 73mm in Amberley for the March total so still below the average."

Mr Clark said recent rain had increased March rainfall totals to about 200mm on the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coasts.

"Amberley has had some of the smallest rainfalls in south-east Queensland over the last week," he said.

This means Ipswich looks set to finish another month with below average rainfall, despite some heavier showers yesterday.

This month follows an unusually dry February, where only 33mm was recorded - well below the average of 119mm.

Two good days of rain in January knocked Ipswich's rainfall total for the month up to 179mm, exceeding the monthly average by more than 60mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers to persist for the rest of the week, although they may be scattered.

The major dams are in need of a good top-up, with Wivenhoe down to 68.5% and Somerset at 74.5% this week.

Seqwater says while there is a chance of heavy rain providing some useful run-off into the dams, it is not likely at this stage.

The rainfall forecast for the dam catchment over the next week is 60mm, although this also includes North Pine Dam.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich rainfall weather

Should religious 'ministers' be forced to report abuse?

Should religious 'ministers' be forced to report abuse?

MINISTERS of religion will be forced to report child sex abuse to authorities under new laws to come before State Parliament this week.

'Terrible' training puts bouncers, clubbers lives at risks

Security guards are not prepared for life in the job, says one bouncer.

An Ipswich bouncer has had to teach himself vital safety manoeuvres

Woman in custody after police called to adult shop

Reports indicate woman with a knife was causing a disturbance

Rain saturates Ipswich as forecasters predict storms

Generic rain photo from Pixabay.com Photo Contributed

SEE how much rain Ipswich and Boonah actually got

Local Partners

Regional clubs urged to protect fields during wet weather

DUE to the forecast of rain this week, Sport Ipswich asks clubs to be mindful of using sporting fields in wet weather.

Ipswich Gospel group's plans for another worship place

Praying hands on a Holy Bible

Place of worship set to operate from 6am to 8pm seven days a week

PHOTOS: Beer extravaganza with local twist

Reg Beadle, Colin Appleton, Jane Appleton, Olive Beadle, Dan Beadle and Kate Perry at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery on Sunday.

Brewsvegas showcases local craft beer and produce

Five things to do this weekend

The RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre has a free public open day this Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

IAIN Fulton is back on home soil after brushing shoulders with the who's who of the American film industry

Simon and Alene say 'I do' all over again

Alene and Simon renew their vows in a scene from Married At First Sight.

IPSWICH man gets his happily ever after with TV wife.

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR, MUST BE SOLD AT AUCTION!

44 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 Auction...

Nestled on a huge 1012sqm parcel of land with subdivision potential sits this home with boundless opportunities. With a structurally sound foundation the home is...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $759,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50 minutes to...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

AWESOME INVESTMENT - NO CAR? NO WORRIES!

1/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $260,000

Excellent opportunity to purchase this stand alone duplex, positioned right in the centre of all you need... An excellent location, enabling you to walk to local...

UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE SALE - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED

31 Peregrine Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $269,000

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN WITH AIR CONDITIONED COMFORT FULLY FENCED 700SQM BLOCK IN CENTRAL CONVENIENT NEW ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & SPECIALTY RETAIL...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

REDUCED TO SELL!

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,00

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!