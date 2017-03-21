Rain saturates Ipswich as forecasters predict storms

AFTER a rainy day yesterday and overnight showers will persist in Ipswich today but should clear by the late afternoon, forecasters say.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also predicting a chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon for Ipswich.

Forecaster Harry Clark said today the region would see a few showers easing with rain moving to the north.

"It won't be as much as overnight," he said.

Since 9am yesterday Amberley has had 50mm exactly and Boonah's had 47mm and Rathdowney have had 114m.

"We had a moist onshore flow from a high in the Tasman with a lot of moisture. That's combined with surface trough which came ashore yesterday and that's moved north towards the Rockhampton area now," Mr Clark said.

"There has also been a minor flood warning issues for the Logan River and Teviot Brook but we're not expecting any major flooding.

"After this morning's rain we'll be sitting at about 73mm in Amberley for the March total so still below the average."

Mr Clark said recent rain had increased March rainfall totals to about 200mm on the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coasts.

"Amberley has had some of the smallest rainfalls in south-east Queensland over the last week," he said.

This means Ipswich looks set to finish another month with below average rainfall, despite some heavier showers yesterday.

This month follows an unusually dry February, where only 33mm was recorded - well below the average of 119mm.

Two good days of rain in January knocked Ipswich's rainfall total for the month up to 179mm, exceeding the monthly average by more than 60mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers to persist for the rest of the week, although they may be scattered.

The major dams are in need of a good top-up, with Wivenhoe down to 68.5% and Somerset at 74.5% this week.

Seqwater says while there is a chance of heavy rain providing some useful run-off into the dams, it is not likely at this stage.

The rainfall forecast for the dam catchment over the next week is 60mm, although this also includes North Pine Dam.