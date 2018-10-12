Beloved Ipswich Salvo leaders are moving on

NEW DIRECTION: Greg and Lenore Pack will be leaving Ipswich at the end of the year to take up a new post with the Salvation Army in Victoria.

AFTER seven years of helping the community, Greg and Lenore Pack from the Ipswich Salvation Army will soon bid a sad farewell to the city they love to take on a new role interstate.

The husband and wife duo, who have worked in 15 communities between them, made the move to Ipswich in 2011.

Mr Pack previously worked in Beenleigh and his wife was working in Brisbane, although she already had ties to Ipswich as she was helping people recover from the devastating floods.

The husband and wife duo quickly became well known throughout the city as people who were always there to lend a helping hand.

"I like to think we have made the Salvos more approachable in Ipswich," Mr Pack said.

They were also instrumental in running a number of information sessions, courses and workshops for people who were doing it tough and struggling with things like addiction, and set up initiatives such as the Salvos breakfast, where people could come in and get a bite to eat for 20 cents.

They also assisted people with putting food on the table during the festive season with their Christmas on a budget program and lent a listening ear to those who attended their Wednesday night meal and Friday night ministry.

Mrs Pack said they were dedicated to making relationships in the community.

"Everything we do is about relationships," she said.

"We build relationships with people and help them rebuild their own relationships with themselves, their families and Jesus.

"We added to what the Salvation Army already offered in Ipswich and we met some incredible people."

Mr Pack agreed with his wife's statements, saying "Iwill miss walking through Riverlink and saying hello to almost everyone".

The pair say they have made lots of happy memories in Ipswich and will be sad to say goodbye to everyone when they move to Victoria in December.