Beloved crime-fighting pup passes away

HE was a best friend, helped battle crime in Ipswich and, according to those who knew him, was more of a lover than a fighter.

Recently retired from his duties, former police dog PD Kadar has sadly passed away.

The brave dog spent six years in the Ipswich District Dog Squad, serving the Ipswich community and helping officers track down offenders.

He retired last year August.

Kadar's handler Senior Sergeant Ben MacKenzie said the bond he and Kadar shared was "unbreakable".

"He was such a loyal crime fighting partner, as well as a best friend to my children," Senior Sergeant MacKenzie said.

"He was an exceptional police dog and loved his tracking."

Snr Sgt MacKenzie and his family raised Kadar from a pup of just eight weeks old, training him to join the Queensland Police Service.

"As a family, we raised Kadar until he commenced working with me formally after completing his training in 2014," he said.

"Kadar had a handful of apprehensions to his name and he successfully assisted officers in locating many offenders during his years of service.

"He refused to give up right to the end.

"His sudden passing is devastating and he will be greatly missed."

On Monday, Kadar suffered a series of seizures and passed away peacefully at home.

