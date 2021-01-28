Menu
PD Kadar from the Ipswich District Dog Squad has sadly passed away.
News

Beloved crime-fighting pup passes away

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Jan 2021
HE was a best friend, helped battle crime in Ipswich and, according to those who knew him, was more of a lover than a fighter.

Recently retired from his duties, former police dog PD Kadar has sadly passed away.

The brave dog spent six years in the Ipswich District Dog Squad, serving the Ipswich community and helping officers track down offenders.

Ipswich District Dog Squad's pup Kadar has sadly passed away.
He retired last year August.

Kadar's handler Senior Sergeant Ben MacKenzie said the bond he and Kadar shared was "unbreakable".

"He was such a loyal crime fighting partner, as well as a best friend to my children," Senior Sergeant MacKenzie said.

"He was an exceptional police dog and loved his tracking."

Ipswich District Dog Squad's pup Kadar has sadly passed away.
Snr Sgt MacKenzie and his family raised Kadar from a pup of just eight weeks old, training him to join the Queensland Police Service.

"As a family, we raised Kadar until he commenced working with me formally after completing his training in 2014," he said.

Snr Sgt MacKenzie and his family raised Kadar from when he was juts six weeks old.
"Kadar had a handful of apprehensions to his name and he successfully assisted officers in locating many offenders during his years of service.

"He refused to give up right to the end.

"His sudden passing is devastating and he will be greatly missed."

On Monday, Kadar suffered a series of seizures and passed away peacefully at home.

 

