WILDLIFE officers have rescued one of beloved Kuranda cassowary Elvis' chicks after attempts to locate the missing bird have seemingly proved fruitless.

Department of Environment and Science officers and concerned residents have been unable to locate the adult bird, who was reported injured when he was last seen.

A DES spokeswoman said officers were attempting to rescue the second of Elvis' chicks, with the intention of taking them into protective care.

"Once both cassowary chicks are rescued, DES wildlife officers will place them in a privately operated cassowary rehabilitation centre at Barrine, where they will remain until they are ready to be released back into the wild," she said.

One of Elvis the cassowary’s chicks has been rescued by wildlife officers after the beloved Kuranda bird went missing following an injury. Picture: Warren Clinton

"The facility has a large forested area and is ideally set-up to care for the chicks until they are mature enough to be released back into the wild.

"Sick, injured and orphaned cassowaries should be reported immediately to DES on 1300 130 372."

Kuranda Conservation community nursery co-ordinator Jax Bergersen said the incident proved that more needed to be done to keep protected species like cassowaries safe around roads.

"The way we build roads needs to take wildlife into account, and people who use them need to be better educated," she said.

"We take so much habitat away from cassowaries...and this is what happens."

Originally published as Beloved cassowary still missing as fate of chicks decided