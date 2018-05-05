Belligerent graffiti vandal painted with evidence

TRAIN VANDALISM. Ezra Tennessee Wilson, 23, leaves Ipswich Courthouse after being convicted of spray painting graffiti on a QR train carriage.

SMELLING of paint fumes and with spray paint splattered on his face, a graffiti vandal was caught red-handed after fast-thinking QR staff filmed him in the act.

Ezra Tennessee Wilson, along with two mates, jumped down onto rail tracks to spray-paint graffiti onto a passenger carriage.

Police tracked down the three males and Wilson went before Ipswich Magistrates Court where he was this week ordered to pay his share of the $5000 damage bill.

Wilson, 23, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Andy Cridland to trespassing at Doomben rail station in Ascot on March 9; wilful damage by graffiti; trespass at Ipswich railway on February 4; wilful damage by paint spray to a fixed track vehicle; and three counts of wilful damage to fences at Coolangatta on August 19, 2017.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said when police caught up with Wilson at Ascot, his backpack held seven spray cans, and his behaviour to police was belligerent and confrontational.

"He smelled of fresh paint and there was spray paint over his hands and face," he said.

Defence lawyer Jen McPhie said Wilson was born in New Zealand but had lived here with his mother and was now at Tweed Heads.

Mr Cridland warned Wilson that he could be jailed, saying graffiti affected the entire community and it was taxpayers who had to foot the bill.

Wilson was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid graffiti removal.

He must pay $1641.66 in restitution.