Josh Addo-Carr and Justin Olam digest the Storm’s 89th minute golden point loss to Manly.
Rugby League

Bellamy calls for golden try

by Eamonn Tiernan
30th Jul 2019 9:33 AM

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has called for the NRL to introduce a golden try rule following his side's extra-time loss to Manly.

The Storm were beaten at home on Saturday in golden point for the second time this season when Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans slotted an 89th minute field goal for a 11-10 victory.

It was only Melbourne's third loss of the season and the premiers still look set to finish on top of the ladder, where they sit two wins clear with six games left.

Bellamy suggested a golden try rule would provide more entertainment for the fans, but also said he'd be happy to settle for a draw.

"I just think, do we need to take it to golden try?" Bellamy told NRL360 on Monday night.

"Both teams now just basically look to go straight to the middle of the field and get in a good field position to kick a field goal.

"I think when it first came in it was all about excitement and we'd see tired bodies out there.

"At the end of the day, I'm a bit old school and I think there's nothing wrong with a draw but having said that if we'd won on Saturday night I probably wouldn't be saying the same thing.

"But if we're going to hold onto it perhaps golden try would add a little bit more excitement."

