Bell Street development takes shape

THE longstanding doctors surgery and Friendly Care Pharmacy in Bell Street are about to undergo a dramatic change, which will hopefully attract more health services to the area.

Earlier this year Helmsman Invest purchased the building in Bell Street for $4.1 million, both businesses are staying put, with the medical centre being taken over by Myhealth Medical Centres. They have both committed to new long-term leases within the newly refurbished building, which is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The building, which is located two doors from the Ipswich Railway Station will undergo a $5 million major refurbishment by Abri Projects including expansion of the upper levels, a brand-new facade, new toilet amenities, new passenger lift, new plant and equipment, ceilings, flooring and lighting throughout.

An artist's impression of how the newly refurbished building on East and Bell Streets will look from East Street.

Helmsman Invest Managing Director Bernard McKeering said that this is proof that things are changing in the CBD for the better.

“From the moment that Ipswich City Council announced the development of the new Ipswich City Council headquarters, the new public library and the full redevelopment of Nichols Street, we took particular interest in this precinct looking for property acquisition opportunities,” he said.

“There will be around 1000 more office workers in the immediate vicinity.”

An artist's impression of how the newly refurbished building on Bell Street will look upon completion

Work has already begun, with the car park on the East Street side of the property already transformed, and once finished, the medical practice, a tenant for over two decades, along with the pharmacy will operate on that side, while it is hoped medical and government departments will occupy the Bell Street side. With the train station nearby, and other health services nearby, it could be a good shot in the arm for the CBD.

“If you think of that location it has so many uses,” Mr McKeering added. “It will be available for any manner of uses. It’s likely we might get another health-related business, or employment services for example. This large tenancy suits retail, showroom or office, it can be subdivided down to suit smaller requirements if necessary.

“We are now getting some strong tenant interest in the remaining vacant tenancies from various office uses and a number of health-related tenants, we can offer tenancies from 300 sqm to 2000 sqm”.

The building refurbishment is scheduled to be completed in September 2020.