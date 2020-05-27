Belgian odyssey caps fine career

STILL HOOKED: Former Hancocks ace Jake Burns remains involved in the game through his daughters. A deadly finisher in his heyday, he has also been enlisted by Wests coach Michael Wiseman to give his young strikers some goal-scoring pointers.

PLAYING hockey professionally in Belgium was like stepping into another world for Ipswich born and bred talent Jacob Burns.

“The whole experience is completely different,” he said.

“It’s legit like playing soccer.

“You have flares and people playing drums.”

Such is the passion for hockey in the region, crowds number in the hundreds, even thousands.

The hockey club acts in a similar manner to Aussie leagues clubs. It’s a supporter base but also a social hub and community centre.

“It’s not just your mum and dad and your teammates’ mums and dads,’ Burns said.

“It was a way of life for them. They would go to the hockey club for lunch during the day. It was a big deal for those guys.”

When long-term Hancocks and Commercial Brisbane star Burns linked with professional outfit Royal Daring in 2013, he was at a crossroads.

Hampered by a broken foot and not particularly enjoying the game, he went abroad with the hope it would reignite his fire. That’s exactly what eventuated, spending two years setting the league alight.

Burns slotted 50 goals in his maiden season to help his adopted club gain division one promotion and was so popular with fans they didn’t want to let him go. All good things must come to an end, however, and so did Burns’ time in Belgium. Unforgettable as the foreign adventure was, it gave him closure and capped a successful career.

“By the time I had finished there I realised I was sort of done,” he said.

“I thought I’ve done what I can do and that was just kind of the last thing that I wanted to do.”