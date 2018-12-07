Menu
A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.
Crime

Man deported after shocking find at Brisbane Airport

by Chris Clarke
7th Dec 2018 2:06 PM
A BELGIAN man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.

The 31-year-old arrived at Brisbane International Airport on Tuesday from Dubai.

At the terminal, Australian Border Force officers stopped him for a baggage examination.

Upon inspection, the man's mobile phone was searched and child exploitation material was found.

Further images were also found on his laptop.

Officers seized his phone and computers and his visa was cancelled.

The man was detained and transferred to the Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation until his removal from Australia on Wednesday.

ABF Regional Commander for Queensland, Terry Price, said ABF officers wouldn't stand for this type of crime.

"Visitors to Australia need to be aware that we are constantly on the lookout for people who possess this sort of terrible imagery involving child exploitation which we are continuing to locate," Regional Commander Price said.

"Content depicting extreme sexual deviancy and acts of horrific violence are not acceptable in our community and anyone caught engaging in this behaviour risks forfeiting their right to be here.

"Our officers do an excellent job every day to protect the community from this type of harm."

