Being role models for community keep Sapphires focused on glory

The Goodna Sapphires netball team that won the 2017 and 2018 SEQ Cup. The Sapphires are chasing another grand final success on Friday night.

GOODNA Sapphires captain Robyn Walsh is ensuring her unbeaten team follows its winning formula in Friday night’s Queensland Premier League (QPL) SEQ Cup grand final.

The Sapphires are looking to secure a third SEQ Cup trophy after victories in 2017 and 2018 before losing last year’s grand final to the Ipswich Flyers.

As one of the most experienced netballers in the league, Walsh has rejected any additional pressure for the 9.10pm clash with Downey Park at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

“To us, it’s just another game,’’ Walsh said.

“We of course understand it is a grand final but we don’t give being undefeated much thought.

“All the girls in this team love playing together and love playing netball, so we just see it as just another night we get to do what we love with our friends.’’

Walsh said all the Sapphires regulars were fit and ready to go.

Downey Park beat Western Districts 45-37 in the preliminary final after the Sapphires advanced directly to the grand final by holding out Western Districts 36-31.

The Sapphires have only played Downey Park once this season.

“It was a tight game until the last quarter when the girls pulled away,’’ Walsh said.

“Our defence end will be slightly different with myself and Rebecca Asquith playing, as last time we were both unavailable.’’

Walsh said all the current players were involved in one or both of the 2017 or 2018 grand final victories.

“It’s always great to win a grand final but it just means that us girls still have it,’’ she said.

“We play against some very young teams and it’s great to see our experience gets results.

“It is also great for the Goodna community to not only have a team in the QPL competition but a successful team. It enables the youth of Goodna to have a goal to strive for and regardless of your postcode anything is possible.

“We enjoy being role models and being able to give back to the community with assistance in local netball programs.’’

And what are Walsh’s final words heading out for a grand final battle?

“It’s just another game. We need to do the hard work at the start. We have all been here. We know what we are capable of, so lets go and leave it all out on the court.’’

GAME DAY

QPL SEQ Cup grand final: Friday (9.10pm) - Goodna Sapphires for Downey Park at Queensland State Netball Centre.