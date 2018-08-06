Being a QT subscriber pays off

THE Barron family have a difficult decision to make this week, and that's how to spend the $1000 at Riverlink they won just for being a subscriber to The Queensland Times.

Every month one lucky subscriber is drawn to win a two-part prize, consisting of a thousand bucks to spend at Riverlink, plus The Queensland Times will donate an extra $500 to any charity, community or non-profit group of the winner's choice.

Rick and Tracy Barron have been long term readers of The Queensland Times, and chose Ipswich Meals on Wheels to receive the $500 donation.

Rick was excited to win the prize, and says that the family, including teenagers Brock and Damika, already has a good idea what to do with it. "It's pretty good isn't it, I never win anything!" Rick said. "I get the paper delivered because I was sick of going to buy it every day, we've always been readers of The Queensland Times. We are local business people and like to see what's happening in town.

"The kids have suggested we put it towards a holiday later in the year, so we might pay a visit to one of the travel stores at Riverlink.

"We chose Meals on Wheels as they are a good, local organisation."

Five hundred dollars will go a long way towards putting a smile on the faces of clients at Meals on Wheels, a local organisation that delivers a homemade meal, and often it is the only contact that some of the people have with someone every day.

"We will put that five hundred dollars into a fund which is used to provide our clients with little things like Easter eggs, or a birthday cake, or an extra muffin on special days...all those extras for people at different times of the year," Manager Jane White said.

"Some of our clients get no recognition at all on their birthday, so having someone drop in with a cake on their birthday... it makes such a difference, and that lets them know that someone is thinking of them.

"Quite often it is the visit from Meals on Wheels that is their only contact with another person for the whole day."

Jane said the organisation relies on volunteers, and the drivers they have on their books aren't always available due to medical appointments, holidays at this time of year and other reasons.

"We have about 200 people on our books currently that require a meal. We get in early and cook them fresh every day in South Street.

"We had one day recently when we had 8 of our 16 teams away due to many reasons, so we are always on the lookout for helpers. I had to call in a lot of favours that day!"

Next month will see another happy subscriber take home a $1000 Riverlink gift voucher plus $500 will go to a charity or non-profit organisation of the winner's choice.

