Behind the scenes work the lifeblood of clubs

SPORTS AWARDS: Volunteer of the year Darryl Kitching enjoys being a team player in a progressive football club like Western Pride.

However, the former state league basketballer was happy to share his experience from years of learning and better understanding the needs for sport.

"I think it's my overall experience that let me have that knowledge of how important all that behind the scenes stuff is,'' he said.

Kitching reflected on that after observing the high quality array of young achievers on stage at this year's City of Ipswich Sports Awards dinner.

"When you see all those young people and all those awards and how good they've done, I know what I was like as a junior,'' he said.

"You know people are doing things behind the scenes and you don't totally understand or appreciate that when you are a player.

"But as you get older and you retire and you want to stay involved, it all starts to sink in and gel and all that kind of stuff.''

Volunteers are the lifeblood of clubs who deserve recognition at every opportunity.

That's why Kitching's Ipswich award was most welcome, though not expected.

For his efforts, Kitching received $2000 - which he shared with Western Pride FC - and a week's holiday thanks to Volunteering Services Australia. That break will be put to good use after such a long Football Queensland season.

Darryl's wife Charmain has been a valuable ally, also performing multiple behind the scenes roles at Western Pride.

Darryl Kitching. Cordell Richardson

Winning the Volunteer of the Year award also offered another snapshot into Darryl's sporting career.

One of the other finalists on stage with Kitching was tireless Ipswich Rangers official Paul Watkins, who played a leading role in organising the rugby club's 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

Darryl used to coach Paula back in his basketball playing days.