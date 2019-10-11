Behind the scenes of Breaking Bad sequel

An image released by Netflix shows Aaron Paul in a scene from El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

In the six years since Breaking Bad ended, fans have never had to feel as if they had left that world behind - prequel spin-off Better Call Saul came along less than 18 months later and is still going strong.

But, be honest, as great as Saul Goodman's origin story has been, haven't you always wanted the continuing (mis)adventures of Jesse Pinkman?

Netflix will release El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie tonight, at 6pm AEDT.

El Camino picks up right after Jesse escapes from his neo-Nazi abductors. Now he's on the run in a 1978 Chevy from the bad guys but also the good guys (i.e. cops). Yes, he's a popular man.

Creator Vince Gilligan had the idea for this spin-off sequel as early as the final season of Breaking Bad but hadn't told anyone of his plans until recently. And even now, some of the movie's stars don't know what happens.

The project was so secret some of the actors didn't get full scripts, checked into hotels under false names and filmed fake scenes. No one really clued on the movie was even a thing until filming wrapped.

Gilligan wrote and directed the movie and roped in not just Aaron Paul but also familiar faces Charles Baker as Skinny Pete, Matt Jones as Badger, Jonathan Banks as Mike and Larry Hankin as Old Joe.

The film is the highly anticipated continuation of Breaking Bad - which ran between 2008 and 2013 and followed science teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who, after receiving a lung cancer diagnosis, starts cooking methamphetamine to secure his family's financial future.

White enlists the help of student Jesse, and the pair become major players in the criminal underworld.

In El Camino, Jesse must "come to terms with his past to forge some kind of future", Netflix said.

While the streaming service has stayed tight-lipped over the film, it has confirmed one thing: Walter White is gone.

In the 2013 series finale, Cranston's beloved character lays bleeding on the floor, having sustained a gunshot wound and swarmed by police. In the years since, countless fans dedicated threads and discussion boards over whether the show's antihero protagonist made it out in one piece.

Gilligan shut down the rumours that Walt was alive once and for all on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of the film's premiere.

"Yeah, I'm gonna give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much," he said during the interview.

"Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes."

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston at the afterparty for the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

