Behind the plate Award-winning program bolsters stocks

IN SAFE HANDS: With umpiring co-ordinator Steve Durrington moulding the next generation of officials, the future of Ipswich Softball is secure.

IN SAFE HANDS: With umpiring co-ordinator Steve Durrington moulding the next generation of officials, the future of Ipswich Softball is secure.

IPSWICH’S Cassidy Rumbel is just one of the up-and-coming junior softball umpires to benefit from the innovative “Green Shirts” program.

With the assistance of co-ordinator Steve Durrington, the budding official has earned her level one and two accreditations and is now overseeing elite matches.

At just 14, she has already umpired at Australian primary schoolboy and girl competitions and she is rapidly rising through the ranks.

Ipswich Softball umpiring co-ordinator Steve Durrington said directing the diamond at a national level was a great achievement for the rising star of the umpiring world.

“Cassidy is a great kid,” he said.

“She has learned a lot and done really well. At 14, she has already umpired A-grade ladies’ matches, which is quite remarkable.”

The outstanding seven-week training course teaches aspiring umpires all the knowledge they will need to enforce the rules, control the game and manage players and spectators.

Participants wearing lime green shirts symbolising their commitment attend a series of clinics on Saturday mornings at Ipswich Softball’s Chubb St base.

“They learn the rules, technical aspects and umpiring mechanics – where to stand and rotate to,” Durrington said.

“We also give them some strategies for dealing with unruly parents.”

The inexperienced adjudicators, many of whom are children, are not simply thrown to the wolves and thrust into a game situation.

Throughout the course they are rostered onto games with an accredited umpire to ensure they are supported as they familiarise with the basics and become comfortable patrolling home plate.

With several progressing to higher honours, it is the performance of graduates like Rumbel that led the “Green Shirts” training program to Softball Queensland’s Contribution to Umpiring Award in 2018.

“We are putting the time and effort into training and it is producing results,” Durrington said reflecting on the success.

A lack of training opportunities and shortage of umpires prompted Durrington to spawn the idea for “Green Shirts”.

In the past there was just a handful of umpires calling the shots for upwards of 25 games per week and it was a logistical nightmare ensuring two were on hand to surveil the strike zone at each encounter.

The dedicated few were stretched to the limit.

Two-and-a-half years since Durrington took on the role at Ipswich Softball, there is an abundance of fully qualified level one umpires to call on.

In coming weeks, nine more will roll off the production line as the latest batch completes its formal softball education.

“It has been really good for the game in the region,” Durrington said.

“The number of umpires has more than doubled and the quality has lifted as well.

“Softball is quite complicated. There are more than 100 pages of rules whereas test cricket has about 25 pages. It takes a long time to master.

“Having unqualified people officiating who don’t know the rules is only setting them up for abuse.”

With more people than ever equipped with a thorough understanding of the sport, the standard of play is only improving at Ipswich.

“The kids really get a lot out of it,” Durrington said.

“Many of the skills you learn as an umpire help you to play the game as well.

“They learn how to use the rules to their advantage and know what they can get away with.

“Umpires can also help players to develop.

“They’re able to educate players about what they can or can’t do. They also know what the umpires are looking for and can launch protests mid-game when the rules have been violated.”