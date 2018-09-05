Behind emergency department curtain: A doctor's perspective

TOP DOC: Ipswich Hospital emergency department's Dr Stephen Brierley will work his last shift at the hospital this week.

PEOPLE can be at their absolute worst when they meet Stephen Brierley.

The emergency doctor first walked the corridors at Ipswich Hospital in 1984 as an intern and after 34 years and a few deferments, he is ready to call it a day.

Hundreds of doctors have trained and practised in Ipswich under Dr Brierley during his many years of service as head of the emergency department and as head of the Ipswich Clinical School at the University of Queensland.

"It's a nice position to balance because in emergency you are working quite hard clinically and you are busy with care but here you are managing the next generation of doctors coming through," he said.

"What has given me the most joy in my life is creating the new generation of doctors. Emergency medicine is unique in that you get to mould people in terms of their clinical education. One of the most rewarding moments is watching your babies come home, to have trainees come back consultants. It is really heart-warming. You get to work with people you have trained and you get to have a new relationship with them."

After working across the country and in the UK, Dr Brierley came back to Ipswich in 1997 as the head of emergency.

"Emergency can be confronting," Dr Brierley said. "You always see people in their worst situations and in public medicine you often see a lot of the socially disenfranchised people who don't have private insurance.

"What I like about emergency medicine is you make a difference to peoples lives. They are in a time of need.

"One of the big difficulties we have are the people who are the frequent presenters who don't have a medically remedial problem, as much a social problem as medical and you can talk to them about that and the causes, treatment and management."

Dr Brierly said Ipswich Hospital had undergone significant change and development since he started, much of which the community had driven.

"As time has gone on we have got better access to resources. Fifteen years ago you had to use your resources judiciously and manage a population's health, not just an individual's health. It's a totally different ball game," he said. "The kind of stress is different. I think people's expectations were lower. Now community expectations are just so high.

"Years ago we worked harder but now the stress is because people are all watching you."

Community 'won't take a mistake'

THE community has a massive effect on hospital emergency staff.

Ipswich hospital emergency Stephen Brierley said a lot had changed during his 34 years on the job and the public's perception was a significant contributor.

"I tell junior staff at some point they will make a mistake," he said. "We all make mistakes but the community just won't accept that anymore."

He said it took a special kind of person to work in emergency.

"The wonderful thing about the medical profession is that there is a space for everyone and your personality filters you into different areas," he said.

"I've lost my temper maybe twice and I have regretted it every time. People are there because they think they are sick so you need to give them respect.

"There are great staff over there and no one goes to work at Ipswich Hospital intending to do a bad job."

Drugs a problem everywhere, not just Ipswich

IPSWICH isn't the only drug problem hotspot.

On the beds of the Ipswich Hospital emergency department, frequent drug overdose presentations are an issue Stephen Brierley shares with doctors across the country.

"It's part of our business in emergency medicine. We have ended up becoming experts in drugs and toxins and overdoses," he said.

"We are very aware what happens in the community in terms of drug use but Ipswich is not unique."

Dr Brierley said public hospitals received those affected worst by drug addictions but that was not the only place they ended up.

"Public hospitals look after the lower demographic; people who are sick fall into the lower demographic. People who are poor and not well-educated don't know how to use drugs wisely," he said.

"They end up in hospital and have a drug habit and fall down the economic ladder.

"Private emergency has a problem with drugs but the people they see are wealthy. They go to work then they come home and use speed at night. They don't fall into that habit of having to steal to buy their drugs.

"I think the problem is across the community and we see the lower end of it here because it's 24/7 and 365 days a week.

"This is not different to any of the others. Ipswich cops a lot but its reputation is not warranted."