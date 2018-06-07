BEFORE AND AFTER: Six Ipswich Cup fashion transformations

THERE are less than two weeks left to get outfits ready for the Ipswich Cup.

While some punters are dressing to impress and ticking all the fashions on the field criteria, others opt for a more relaxed race day look.

Fashions on the field sponsors Riverlink Shopping Centre have the perfect pieces for men and women who don't mind breaking a few winter racing fashion rules.

A splash of maroon, some specific accessories and luxe navy brocade where the winning touches on Michelle Cheetham's Ipswich Cup fashions on the field outfit at the 2017 Ipswich Cup.

Ms Cheetham, from Thagoona, said racing fashion was all about modest lengths, careful accessorising and a supportive fashions on the field community.

"I love the social aspect of fashions on the field and getting to come along with some of my friends and getting to make my own outfits and probably the shopping part of it too," she said.

"What differentiates racing fashion from other kinds is you have to be a bit more respectable within yourself. I like the fact that you've got to be a bit more cautious of what you do wear."

Fashions on the field criteria

Shoes should be closed toe and without an open back. Stockings are preferred, especially for a classic look and hem lines should never fall above or on the knee.

Shoulders, backs and midriffs should be left to the imagination and sleeves are recommended to cover at least the shoulder, if not the arm.

Autumn winter racing headwear should be made or leather or felt. While contemporary design aesthetics are making way for futuristic materials like metal, acrylic and other plastics, a classic racewear look is likely to be completed with felt or leather, at least this season.

Outfits can be finished off with leather half palm gloves, a modest clutch, simple accessories like earrings and refined with a waist belt.

Happily for men, applying winter racing criteria to their suit wardrobe is as simple as finding a complimentary coloured jacket or tie - and wearing socks.