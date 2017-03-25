30°
Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Andrea Davy
| 25th Mar 2017 4:58 PM
Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.
Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

TYLER Farr made a lasting first impression on his Australian fans - he drank a beer from his boot.

The American country star, who has hits songs like Redneck Crazy and Whiskey in my Water, said he treated his CMC Rocks Queensland debut performance like "an audition for Australia".

He wanted to make sure he nailed it.

The Ipswich crowd's reaction indicated the "shoey" was a hit, but Farr joked the stunt left him smelling like a brewery.

"After the show last night I was covered in beer from doing a shoey with one of my buddies, an Australian I met in Georgia last year," he said

"It's hard to drink beer out of boot, so it got all over my shirt."

The songwriter said it was a humbling experience to perform to an Aussie crowd.

"I feel they are more responsive, like they're excited. Maybe there is an appreciation of us coming over here," he said.

"My song Better in Boots, it only went to 26 in the states, and it didn't even chart over here but they sang every word.

"I just stood there and smiled and I was thinking 'this is awesome'."

Known for writing songs about his own experiences, Farr said if he was to write about his Australian tour the song would be "rowdy".

"A song I take back from here will probably be a party song," he said.

"The fans are so rowdy… they put some of our rednecks to shame, they are from the bush.

"I was hoping it would be this way, they were as wild as I expected."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cmc rocks tyler farr

